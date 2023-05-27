Bayern Munich and CEO Oliver Kahn parted ways after the club’s Bundesliga crowning win at Koln on Saturday. The club’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, is also out of the club with immediate effect. Salihamidzic was at the dramatic win over Koln. However, Kahn was not in attendance at the game, as he said the club forbade him from going.

Jan-Christian Dreesen will replace Kahn immediately.

Bayern Munich won its 11th Bundesliga title in 11 years. Traditionally, that kind of dominance in the league would be celebrated. Certainly, that will be the case in Munich for the next couple of weeks. However, this season has been a relative disaster for Bayern Munich when it comes to its performances over that decade. Moreover, it is a continuation since Kahn’s arrival at the Allianz.

The legendary goalkeeper for Bayern Munich and Germany took over as CEO on July 1, 2021, replacing Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Rummenigge, another Bayern and Germany icon, was at the helm of the club’s board since 2002.

Kahn oversaw the managerial stint of Julian Nagelsmann, who arrived at the same time as Kahn. The CEO unexpectedly sacked Nagelsmann in March of this year with the club alive in the Champions League and second in the Bundesliga. Kahn replaced him with Thomas Tuchel. However, Manchester City dumped Bayern out of the Champions League with relative ease, and Bayern only won the Bundesliga on goal differential. Evidently, it was no simple season for Bayern.

Bayern Munich sacks Oliver Kahn after turbulent season

Bayern’s 71 points, while it was joint-best with Borussia Dortmund, is the club’s fewest in a 34-game Bundesliga season since 65 points in 2010/11. For the third-straight year, Bayern Munich crashed out in the Champions League quarterfinals. For most clubs, that is not a bad return. However, from 2011/12 to 2019/20, Bayern made it past the quarterfinals in seven of those nine seasons. That also included two Champions League wins and a treble in 2019/20.

Even Thomas Tuchel said the season would not be “satisfactory” based on how many points Bayern has or its performances in key fixtures.

Bayern parting ways with Kahn and Salihamidzic is part of a new wave at Bayern Munich. With a number of aging stars, such as Thomas Muller or Manuel Neuer, some of the young talent at Bayern has already shown its potential. For example, Jamal Musiala scored a stunning goal to win Bayern the title on Saturday.

