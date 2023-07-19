In a highly anticipated event, Inter Miami officially introduced its new signing, Lionel Messi, to a sold-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday. The presentation ceremony took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the Argentine was presented with his iconic pink No. 10 jersey.

Despite a downpour during the ceremony, the packed stadium remained enthusiastic and soaked in the moment. On Saturday, the Argentine soccer star signed a deal committing him to the club for many years.

Since David Beckham’s 2007 arrival at LA Galaxy, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has become the league’s most high-profile acquisition. David Beckham spoke during the Lionel Messi introduction and called the club’s acquisition of the player “a dream come true.”

What did David Beckham say about Messi?

“10 years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then that I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to Florida and the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country, who would inspire the next generation and help build a legacy in this sport.

“Please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It really is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. Leo, we are so proud you have chosen this club for the next stage of your career. Welcome to the family.

“We are also so proud to be joined by the one and only Sergio Busquets. One of the most complete midfield players of his generation. We are building a special club here in Inter Miami, a club that cares about the community it serves. Our fans are what makes Inter Miami unique.

“Together we will create unforgettable memories. Like all of you, I can’t wait to see Leo take the field in our colors. Ladies and gentlemen, the next chapter of our story starts here.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS