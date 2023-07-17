Inter Miami is, politely said, on the outside looking in for the MLS Playoffs in the 2023 season. At the time Lionel Messi makes his debut with the Florida club, Inter Miami will sit rock bottom in the Eastern Conference. The monthlong break for the Leagues Cup will allow Messi to acclimate to his Inter Miami teammates, including good friend Sergio Busquets. The pair had their unveiling on Sunday night in a sold-out DRV PNK Stadium.

After 22 games played, Inter Miami has just 18 points. The club’s last win in MLS play was back on May 13. Since then, the club has lost eight times and drawn three. It fired head coach Phil Neville at the start of June, which has not exactly turned the club’s fortunes around.

Sports intelligence company Twenty First Group published a column in Sportico. It revealed the chances Inter Miami has of achieving any kind of success, including the MLS Playoffs. AJ Swoboda, the managing director of Twenty First Group, gives Inter Miami a 1/50 chance to qualify for the playoffs.

“Currently, Inter Miami has a 2% chance of qualifying for the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 51% chance of qualifying out of this year’s expanded Leagues Cup group stages, according to Twenty First Group’s League Projections Model,” Swoboda wrote.

Crucially, though, this is before Messi and Busquets begin play with Inter Miami. With the two in the fold, Swoboda revealed that Miami’s chances balloon to 16% to reach the playoffs.

Messi faces task of getting inter Miami into MLS Playoffs picture

Messi and Busquets will surely make Inter Miami a better squad. In the immediate picture, the duo answers a pair of injury vacancies that have hampered Miami’s performances this campaign.

“Without a doubt, Messi’s arrival significantly improves Inter Miami’s quality. At the start of July 2023, Inter Miami was the second weakest team across both MLS conferences, according to Twenty First Group’s World Super League ratings. With at least Messi and Sergio Busquets joining the roster, it will become the fourth-strongest club in the league.”

Regardless, it is a major task to get Miami back into contention in the league. The club is 12 points adrift of a spot in the wild card round in the Eastern Conference. On the bright side, Miami has played fewer games than every other club in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, it has an easy chance to make up some ground on the competition should it earn points.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS