Lionel Messi’s number 10 shirt has been one of the best-selling kits for well over a decade. And fans have been clamoring for the new Inter Miami Messi shirt ever since he announced his move to the MLS side last month.

Now that the deal is finalized, the official team merchandise with his name and number is now available. Adidas has rolled out some player-branded items in Miami colors, in both pink and black.

Now, you can get the real deal, official team kits right from the source, featuring Messi’s name and #10 on the back.

Here’s how to get the Inter Miami Messi shirt:

1. To see the official merchandise, activate the link

3. Add your payment and shipping details

4. Your items will be shipped directly to you. Note that the shipping date is indicated on the order. They won’t ship immediately since this is a pre-sell special event.

Watch Messi with MLS Season Pass

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Unless you live way out in the boonies, Messi’s shirts have been a nearly ubiquitous sight over his career. Go to any popular public space, nearly anywhere on Earth, and your likely to spot at least one iconic Barcelona, Argentina, or to a lesser extent PSG, top on somebody.

And surely the next wave of casual soccer fashion will be a sea of pink and black shirts bearing the legendary Argentine maestro’s name. Messi’s tenure in those colors will be only a few seasons before he likely retires. But it won’t stop truckloads of shirts from being sold. For hardcore supporters, the Messi Inter Miami shirt will be a must-have item for sure. And we’ll be seeing these jerseys in the stadiums and on the streets for a very long time.

If you’re one of the mob aching to add a new #10 shirt to your collection, you can grab one now. And you don’t have to live in Florida, either. You can order a new shirt right to your mailbox or doorstep. You can go for the replica, or splurge for the authentic version if that’s more your style.