Chelsea has officially announced that they will return to play preseason matches in the United States this summer. The Blues previously played five friendlies Stateside in July and early August of 2023. Three of these opponents were fellow English foes. However, they also faced off against German giants Borussia Dortmund and popular Welsh side Wrexham.

The Premier League club has now revealed that they have scheduled a rematch of Wrexham this summer. The two sides played in front of a sold-out crowd in North Carolina before the current campaign. Nevertheless, the upcoming fixture is now set to be played in Santa Clara, California this July. The game will take place on the same night as the MLS All-Star matchup with the top Liga MX players in Ohio.

Chelsea schedules US summer tour games against Wrexham, Club America

“It is great to be playing Wrexham once again, following the success of last year’s encounter in Chapel Hill,” stated Chelsea chief executive Chris Jurasek. “We look forward to playing in front of our loyal supporters based in California at the Levi’s Stadium, which is sure to create a wonderful atmosphere.”

Both Chelsea and Wrexham have ownership ties to North America. The Blues are currently co-owned by American billionaire Todd Boehly. Wrexham, on the other hand, was previously purchased by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The two teams will play additional preseason friendlies in the States, with additional announcements to be revealed in the future. Although opponents are not yet known, Wrexham did, however, claim to be planning for two more matches in the tour.

Along with the Wrexham rematch, Chelsea announced that they will play Club America Stateside as well. The game between the Blues and the Mexican side is happening a week following the Wrexham game in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are also really excited to be returning to Atlanta this summer as part of our preseason tour,” continued Jurasek. “Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a truly remarkable venue, and we cannot wait to play there again in front of our US fanbase when we come up against Club America.”

Club America is arguably the most decorated club in all of Mexico. Águilas have collected more Liga MX, Copa MX, and CONCACAF Champions League titles than any other team.

At least six Premier League clubs coming to the US this summer

Chelsea’s announcement means that a majority of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs are traveling across the pond this summer. Arsenal, Liverpool, and both Manchester teams have already revealed plans to play in the States. Tottenham Hotspur, the only Big Six club not scheduling a trip Stateside, is planning another tour of Asia instead.

Along with the top English teams, Aston Villa is also playing in the United States. Unai Emery’s club previously revealed that they will face MLS club Columbus Crew on July 27th. More European powerhouses are likely to announce summer plans to make trips to the States soon.

Chelsea preseason summer tour in the US schedule (so far):

Chelsea vs. Wrexham, July 24, time TBD, Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Chelsea vs. Club America, July 31, 7 p.m., Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

PHOTOS: IMAGO