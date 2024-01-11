Chelsea is reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton star striker Evan Ferguson. According to a report by The Standard, the Blues will continue to monitor the 19-year-old forward heading into the summer transfer period. Ferguson has scored six goals in 19 total Premier League appearances so far this season.

While his statistics may not jump off of the page, the teen is widely considered a top prospect. Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi previously claimed that his striker could “become the top scorer in Europe” later in his career. The coach made the remarks after Ferguson netted a hat trick against Newcastle back in September.

The impressive display against the Magpies helped the Ireland international secure a new contract. Ferguson signed a fresh long-term deal in November, which ties him to the South Coast club until the summer of 2029. Because of his hefty new contract and his potential, Brighton could potentially ask Ferguson suitors for over $125 million.

Blues need reinforcements despite spending $1 billion on players

Chelsea will undoubtedly be in the market for a new center forward come summer. Despite spending over $1 billion on new players since new ownership took charge, the Blues are still struggling. After finishing 12th in the English top-flight table last season, the west London side currently sits tenth in current the standings.

The Blues certainly have issues on both sides of the ball. However, the typically potent club has scored just 34 goals in 20 Premier League games this season. Seven other clubs, including Brighton, have netted more goals than Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson was supposed to fill a major hole up front for the club when he signed on earlier this summer. Despite dropping $40 million on the center forward, Jackson has struggled in front of goal. The Senegal star has missed 12 big chances in league play during the current campaign. Only three other players have more failed conversions than the striker.

Evan Ferguson could be the latest to move from Brighton to Chelsea

Chelsea’s potential move for Ferguson would make sense for multiple reasons. First of all, the Blues are continuously targeting young players. For instance, of the dozen players that the club has signed this season, only three were over 23. Chelsea has regularly handed youngsters lengthy contracts in an attempt to secure their value in the transfer market as well.

The Blues have a history of moves with Brighton. Chelsea has recently purchased Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, and Moises Caicedo from the Seagulls. The combined fee of the trio was around $230 million. Chelsea had to pay a record fee to poach coach Graham Potter away from Brighton in 2022 as well.

Nevertheless, the Blues will not be the only team to be interested in Ferguson. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were previously linked with a move for the forward. The Red Devils eventually chose to sign Rasmus Hojlund, but Spurs have yet to fully replace Harry Kane. A plethora of other top teams will also likely be in the mix for Ferguson shortly.

PHOTOS: IMAGO