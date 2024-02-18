Following a meeting, a Premier League club may be planning a spectacular move to sign Kylian Mbappe.

This week, Mbappe informed PSG that he plans to leave when his contract expires after the current season. In fact, the 24-year-old almost left the French capital in 2022 before signing a new contract.

Thus, the French club was hoping to persuade him to extend his stay this summer. The player’s future was uncertain for some time since he approached its expiration.

He has already chosen to leave the team, but where he will go from here is anybody’s guess. Various reports suggest that once he becomes a free agent, the World Cup-winning forward will likely join Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants are heavy favorites to sign the prolific striker given their longstanding interest in him. Some media sources have stated that an agreement between the two sides is nearly imminent, further fueling speculation.

However, another of the continent’s most prominent teams still has a chance to derail their summer transfer pursuit of the France captain. Hearing his name associated with one of the Premier League giants late on Saturday would undoubtedly cause alarm for all Los Blancos supporters.

English giants to give Madrid run for their money?

It would seem that Manchester City are also vying for the player’s signature and are prepared to challenge Real Madrid. Last week, a Mbappe representative met with high-ranking City officials, as reported by Cadena Ser.

Mother Fayza Lamari is the primary representative for the striker. On the other hand, rumor has it that he has three additional loyal but unofficial agents.

The Catalan news outlet states that on Monday, one of those additional representatives visited with club officials in Manchester. City had Monday morning training at the City Football Academy before taking a flight to Copenhagen in preparation for the Champions League.

Several players on Pep Guardiola’s team allegedly spotted a representative from Mbappe visiting the facility. The Citizens already have a roster brimming with superstars. By acquiring the French international, they want to guarantee that they continue to dominate the European scene after winning the treble last season.

The day after their meeting in Manchester, on Tuesday, the 25-year-old notified PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his desire to go from the club.

Madrid to cause more trouble to City?

Though the encounter may be seen as a fascinating turn of events, the story goes on to say that Mbappe’s inner circle was in the VIP area during Real Madrid’s match in Leipzig on Tuesday night.

As far as Mbappe is concerned, Los Blancos are still his club of choice. A move that has been in the works for a long time seems to be reaching a diplomatic close, and the player is content to negotiate discreetly.

Spanish media have reported that Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, would sign Mbappe this summer. Afterwards, he plans to acquire City’s main man, Erling Haaland in 2025. That’s when his release clause will decrease to £150 million, making it more accessible to foreign teams from that country.

During the Norwegian’s time at Borussia Dortmund, Madrid attempted to acquire his services. But the striker decided to go to England, nevertheless, since Karim Benzema was playing at the Bernabeu.

Photo: IMAGO / PanoramiC