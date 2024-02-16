European media have reported that Kylian Mbappe has opted to leave PSG at the end of the season, ending a long-running transfer drama. The Frenchman has reportedly already informed club authorities of this, and a formal announcement is on the way.

Also, he has given Real Madrid the go-ahead to finalize his contract, so talks could heat up in the next weeks. The 25-year-old’s transfer to Madrid seems to be finally going through after years of being an interminable tale.

Despite his history of last-minute hesitancy, this summer may be the one when the world finally gets to see him in white. Mbappe is now in the last six months of his contract and will be a free agent this summer. He will join the La Liga giants without bringing them any bucks.

According to recent sources, nevertheless, the superstar wants to repay the Parisiens in some way, L’Equipe says. As a French club, the Red and Blues are important to Mbappe.

At the Parc des Princes, he gained fame and became a household name across Europe. So, to soften the blow of his departure from Real Madrid, he has decided to donate a portion of his pay bonus to PSG.

Not enough attacking firepower?

Kylian Mbappe’s season-ending exit from PSG has caused a little dilemma for the Parisian club. The trio of Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar was there when they began two seasons ago; now they must assemble a squad without them.

The French capital side is well aware of this and is already taking measures to preserve its reputation. The departure of Mbappe would, of course, put them in need of a more potent offensive threat.

The arrival of Ousmane Dembele has been fantastic, but the Frenchman’s inconsistent play makes him unfit for all of the season. The roster already includes players like Barcola, Kolo Muani, and Goncalo Ramos. But to keep competing in Europe, Luis Enrique is aware that they need a better level. Even to take it a notch higher.

Reports indicate that the French club has identified their first targets. To compensate for losing their best player, they have begun a little rebuild. Several names from L’Equipe are on the club’s radar.

Three early names emerge as Mbappe replacements

Victor Osimhen, the outstanding player for Napoli, is one of three elite players whom PSG wants to sign this summer as replacements for Mbappe. In recent years, the Nigerian has become a major star in Europe. He has been superb for Napoli this season, and he has matured into a versatile centre-striker.

Thanks to the prolific goal-scoring form of the Nigeria international, his team won Serie A for the first time in 30 years. But Il Mattino reports that the reigning Serie A winners would not for less than $161 million for their top player.

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah might choose to leave Liverpool. One year after signing a lucrative deal, would he still be joining the Ligue 1 to step in for its main star? No one knows for sure. However, among replacements in the rumors for Mbappe, Salah ranks toward the top.

Despite everyone’s agreement on his greatness, he will be turning 31 this summer. A huge obstacle for PSG may be the rumored $86 million valuation he has by the Merseysiders.

This brings us to Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine superstar is pushing for a net salary of around $10.7 million as he negotiates a new deal with Inter. At the same time, $8.6 million net is the club’s largest bid right now. Given the Nerazzurri’s financial situation, no player is deemed unsellable, and his valuation is about $161 million.

PHOTOS: IMAGO