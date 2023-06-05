Jesse Marsch is a candidate to take over at Celtic as its newest manager. Current boss Ange Postecoglou is on the verge of signing with Tottenham Hotspur fresh off winning a domestic treble in the 2022/23 campaign. Even though nothing is confirmed, a number of reports say the Greek is moving south to London and the Premier League.

In his stead, Jesse Marsch could be the man taking over at Celtic Park. Marsch’s most recent role was manager of Leeds United. However, the club sacked him as it threatened relegation to the Championship. Despite that move, Leeds actually worsened and went down on the last day of the season.

Despite the lack of success with Leeds, Marsch remains a prospect for both club and international options. Celtic is one, and it poses an interesting opportunity for Marsch to coach in his fifth country in six years. Monaco in Ligue Un is also a club with the American on its mind. Marsch is also a name fans of the USMNT have heard in recent weeks. His availability made him an option, but the coaching search for the national team remains a slow drag.

Therefore, it seems more likely that he will return to club play, with Celtic an enticing job.

Is Celtic and Jesse Marsch a good match?

Celtic is a massive club, and not just in the sense of Scottish soccer. Domestically, Celtic is generally part of a two-team race for the title. One of the Hoops or Rangers won the Scottish top flight has won the title each season since 1984/85. That was Aberdeen when Alex Ferguson was the manager. More recently, it has been Celtic domination. Celtic has won 11 of the last 12 Scottish Premiership titles. The domestic treble certainly helped that case.

Marsch does not exactly have title experience. He did win domestic doubles with RB Salzburg in 2019/20 and 2020/21. Celtic has helped managers coming from the Premier League in the past. Brendan Rodgers, Tony Mowbray and Martin O’Neill all moved directly from Premier League clubs to Celtic since 2000. In fact, Rodgers is a name that could also return to Celtic Park.

PHOTO: IMAGO / News Images