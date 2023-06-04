Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has remained tightlipped over his future at the club amidst reported interest from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Evening Standard has reported that the 57-year-old has emerged as the leading candidate for the vacant managerial position at Spurs and has already impressed Club Chairman Daniel Levy and incoming Chief Football Officer Scott Munn.

Talks with Spurs due to start

The report claims that serious discussions with the North London side were delayed until Sunday’s Scottish Cup Final, where they beat Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 to seal their eighth domestic treble.

Spurs want to step up their interest in Postecoglou and see him as a long-term successor to Antonio Conte who was fired earlier this season. The former Australia head coach has delivered two back-to-back league titles at Celtic ever since taking up the role from Neil Lennon in 2021.

Post-game former manager Martin O’Neill told Postecoglou that everyone would like him to stay at the club.

Postecoglou addresses rumors

When quizzed about his future by BBC Scotland, he said, “I understand all that (the questions), but I am going to be a little bit selfish here, not just for myself but my family and people around me, we have all worked really hard to enjoy this moment.”

“As disappointing as that may be for people, that is what I am going to do. We have worked too hard as players and managers. If I again start talking about things right now that aren’t really important to me and those people around me, so I am just enjoying this and will do for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things.”

Spurs had recently held talks with Julian Nagelsmann while they are also interested in Feyenoord manager Arne Slot. The club are also in the market for the vacant Sporting Director role after Fabio Paratici was banned due to financial irregularities during his role at Juventus.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs do go ahead with Postecoglou as their new manager on a long-term deal. The Celtic manager has no Premier League experience and working with Levy has always been challenging for any manager in North London.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus