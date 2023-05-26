Tottenham Hotspur has had a difficult time trying to find a new permanent manager. The north London club previously parted ways with Antonio Conte exactly two months ago. Since then, Spurs have reportedly been linked with a host of coaches for the vacancy. Nevertheless, the Premier League side is still on the search.

It was revealed on Thursday that Arne Slot would not be joining Spurs as their new manager. Instead, the Dutchman signed a new contract with Feyenoord to remain in the Netherlands. Slot will now stay with the Dutch club until at least 2026.

Former player criticizes executives at Spurs

Former Spurs player Ramon Vega has asserted that potential coaches are staying away from Spurs for a specific reason. The former defender issued a statement on Twitter saying that the “overall attitude and handling of the club’s decision-makers” is essentially unattractive to coaching candidates.

Interestingly enough, Vega also previously played for Celtic, the club where Tottenham’s next target currently coaches. The Daily Mail is claiming that Ange Postecoglou is now the frontrunner for the Spurs job.

Ange Postecoglou would bring two-straight Scottish titles to Tottenham

Postecoglou has found steady success since he joined the Scottish club in the summer of 2021. In fact, the Greek manager is about to collect his second consecutive league title with Celtic. The club is currently seven points ahead of rivals Rangers with only one match remaining on the schedule.

Tottenham is not the only club showing interest in Postecoglou. Fellow Premier League side Chelsea scouted out the Greek as well. However, the Blues eventually settled on Mauricio Pochettino instead.

According to British betting websites, Ange Postecoglou is currently the favorite for the Tottenham position. Postecoglou has 4/1 odds to become the next manager at Tottenham. This currently edges Julian Nagelsmann (5/1), Brendan Rodgers (6/1) and Luis Enrique (15/2).

