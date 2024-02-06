Soccer fans can now purchase tickets to the Copa America games designated in the New York City area. MetLife Stadium is hosting three high-profile games when the tournament starts on June 20. That includes visits from Argentina in a game that Lionel Messi figures to feature in. Then, Uruguay plays its second game group-stage game at MetLife Stadium, against a fellow South American opponent.
MetLife Stadium only has two group-stage games, but the action in East Rutherford, NJ, does not stop there. MetLife is home to one of the two semifinal fixtures. There is no way of telling which two teams will be in that semifinal. However, the crucial game is sure to include at least one of the best teams in South America with a chance one of the CONCACAF teams also shows up. When the Copa America came to the United States in 2016, the USMNT reached the semifinal before losing to Argentina.
That 2016 Copa America played its final at MetLife Stadium, which shows that the stadium has experience hosting major fixtures in the soccer world. Chile defeated Argentina in a penalty shootout for the second tournament in a row. Fittingly, the first game at MetLife for the 2024 Copa America pits Chile against Argentina.
Copa America tickets for New York contests
Tickets to that game are now available via the secondary market. It is challenging to put a firm take on prices because they will fluctuate ahead of kickoffs. Oftentimes, they may go up as demand increases. Many of the secondary market websites have buyer guarantees so you can rest easy with a safe purchase.
For instance, Vivid Seats has options available where you can buy tickets to Argentina-Chile, Bolivia-Uruguay, and the semifinal at MetLife Stadium. Vivid Seats is an affiliate partner of World Soccer Talk. New Vivid Seats customers get $20 off a $200+ ticket order. Use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout to get the discount.
Appearances from Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and a semifinal add to the impressive list of soccer fixtures coming to East Rutherford, NJ, in the coming years. FIFA recently announced the 2026 World Cup Final will be at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets. Tickets are not available for that game, but the celebration of soccer starts this summer with tickets to the Copa America.
Full list of Copa America ticket sales
GROUP STAGE
Thursday, June 20
Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets
Friday, June 21
Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets
Saturday, June 22
Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets
Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Sunday, June 23
Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets
USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets
Monday, June 24
Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets
Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets
Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets
Thursday, June 27
Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets
Friday, June 28
Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets
Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets
Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets
Monday, July 1
Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets
USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, July 4
Copa America quarterfinal (in Houston); Tickets
Friday, July 5
Copa America quarterfinal (in Arlington); Tickets
Saturday, July 6
Copa America quarterfinal (in Glendale); Tickets
Saturday, July 6
Copa America quarterfinal (in Las Vegas); Tickets
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 9
Copa America semifinal (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Wednesday, July 10
Copa America semifinal (in Charlotte); Tickets
THIRD PLACE GAME
Saturday, July 13
Copa America third-place final (in Charlotte); Tickets
FINAL
Sunday, July 14
Copa America final (in Miami); Tickets
PHOTOS: IMAGO
