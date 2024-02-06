Soccer fans can now purchase tickets to the Copa America games designated in the New York City area. MetLife Stadium is hosting three high-profile games when the tournament starts on June 20. That includes visits from Argentina in a game that Lionel Messi figures to feature in. Then, Uruguay plays its second game group-stage game at MetLife Stadium, against a fellow South American opponent.

MetLife Stadium only has two group-stage games, but the action in East Rutherford, NJ, does not stop there. MetLife is home to one of the two semifinal fixtures. There is no way of telling which two teams will be in that semifinal. However, the crucial game is sure to include at least one of the best teams in South America with a chance one of the CONCACAF teams also shows up. When the Copa America came to the United States in 2016, the USMNT reached the semifinal before losing to Argentina.

That 2016 Copa America played its final at MetLife Stadium, which shows that the stadium has experience hosting major fixtures in the soccer world. Chile defeated Argentina in a penalty shootout for the second tournament in a row. Fittingly, the first game at MetLife for the 2024 Copa America pits Chile against Argentina.

Copa America tickets for New York contests

Tickets to that game are now available via the secondary market. It is challenging to put a firm take on prices because they will fluctuate ahead of kickoffs. Oftentimes, they may go up as demand increases. Many of the secondary market websites have buyer guarantees so you can rest easy with a safe purchase.

For instance, Vivid Seats has options available where you can buy tickets to Argentina-Chile, Bolivia-Uruguay, and the semifinal at MetLife Stadium. Vivid Seats is an affiliate partner of World Soccer Talk. New Vivid Seats customers get $20 off a $200+ ticket order. Use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout to get the discount.

Appearances from Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and a semifinal add to the impressive list of soccer fixtures coming to East Rutherford, NJ, in the coming years. FIFA recently announced the 2026 World Cup Final will be at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets. Tickets are not available for that game, but the celebration of soccer starts this summer with tickets to the Copa America.

Full list of Copa America ticket sales

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets

Friday, June 21

Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, June 22

Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets

Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Sunday, June 23

Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets

USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets

Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets

Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets

Thursday, June 27

Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets

Friday, June 28

Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets

Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets

Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets

USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.

Copa America: Get $20 off your $200+ ticket order. Use promo code: SOCCER20 Get Discount

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, July 4

Copa America quarterfinal (in Houston); Tickets

Friday, July 5

Copa America quarterfinal (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, July 6

Copa America quarterfinal (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, July 6

Copa America quarterfinal (in Las Vegas); Tickets

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9

Copa America semifinal (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, July 10

Copa America semifinal (in Charlotte); Tickets

THIRD PLACE GAME

Saturday, July 13

Copa America third-place final (in Charlotte); Tickets

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

Copa America final (in Miami); Tickets

PHOTOS: IMAGO