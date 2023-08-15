If the 2023 German Supercup was any preview, the 2023/24 Bundesliga season may surprise a few people. RB Leipzig rolled into the Allianz Stadium and dismantled the club that won 11 straight Bundesliga titles. Last season, Borussia Dortmund almost unseated Bayern Munich, but late fireworks ensured another Bavarian crown.

This season, the league may be wider open than ever.

Bayern remains the German king

Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their record streak to 12 consecutive league titles. However, this Bayern side has seen some major upheaval. Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann toward the end of last season. After replacing a pair of executives, Bayern spent big to revamp the squad.

The German giants finally secured the signing of Harry Kane to lead the attack. Kane’s goals will be crucial to Bayern’s hopes, as Robert Lewandowski’s absence was sorely felt at times last campaign. Meanwhile, the additions of Kim Min-jae in defense and Konrad Laimer in midfield strengthen areas of need. Tuchel needs to quickly shape this new-look Bayern into a cohesive unit. Two clubs are waiting to push Bayern to break its hegemony.

Dortmund and Leipzig provide preview of challenge in the Bundesliga season

Dortmund pushed Bayern to the end last season. It looks to do one better this time under manager Edin Terzic. The loss of midfield talisman Jude Bellingham is a blow. However, new signings Felix Nmecha and Marcel Sabitzer provide energy and quality in the engine room. Dortmund also boasts an exciting crop of young attackers, including Youssoufa Moukoko, Karim Adeyemi and Gio Reyna. Terzic will need to get those talented teenagers to click over a full season. They can link up with those experienced stars Marco Reus or Mats Hummels. The quality is there to take the title race down to the wire again.

RB Leipzig also harbors ambitions of a genuine title challenge after an impressive second half of last season. Leipzig invested well to replace departing stars like Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer. In their place stepped striker Lois Openda and midfielder Nicolas Seiwald, among others. Retaining midfielder Dani Olmo is also a major boost. The experienced Rose has molded a talented squad that plays exciting, high-energy football. Six wins in the last six games of the season demonstrate that. That is what helped Leipzig to its second DFB-Pokal. RB Leipzig could emerge as surprise contenders for a first-ever Bundesliga crown.

Contenders for the Champions League

Further down, there will be an intriguing battle for the Champions League place behind the top three. Union Berlin will try to balance domestic and European commitments in their remarkable rise under Urs Fischer. Useful additions like Lucas Tousart and Brenden Aaronson should aid their push. Bayer Leverkusen, revitalized under coach Xabi Alonso last season, recruited well, signing striker Victor Boniface and Granit Xhaka. Their attacking talents like Moussa Diaby and Patrik Schick make them a threat. Meanwhile, consistent Freiburg and coach Christian Streich cannot be discounted after another solid top-six finish last time out. The trio all have genuine hopes of returning to the Champions League next season if any of the favorites falter.

Middle of the pack and a crowded relegation battle

In the bottom half, there will likely be a tense relegation battle involving several clubs. Promoted side 1. FC Heidenheim could face an immediate return to the second tier, along with the likes of VfB Stuttgart, TSG Hoffenheim, FC Augsburg, VfL Bochum and SV Darmstadt 98. Stuttgart’s struggles in recent seasons leave them vulnerable, while Heidenheim and Darmstadt may find the step up difficult. Established sides like Hoffenheim, Augsburg and Bochum will also be desperate to avoid the drop, making it a nervy fight for survival at the foot of the table.

Amongst the teams not mentioned, the likes of Mainz, Cologne, Gladbach, Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and Bremen seem destined for mid-table mediocrity. They may offer the odd surprise result but ultimately lack the quality to reach the upper echelons or get dragged into a basement battle. Expect them to provide entertaining matches, but finish tucked safely in the middle when all is said and done.

If previous campaigns are anything to go by, it should be a season to savor for German football fans. In the US, all matches will be available on ESPN+ with select matches making it to ESPN, ESPN2 as well as the ABC Network.

