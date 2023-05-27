Bayern Munich collected its 11th consecutive Bundesliga title after a thoroughly incredible matchday on Saturday where Borussia Dortmund entered with the lead. The German giants beat Koln 2-1, while Borussia Dortmund was only able to collect a draw against Mainz. These results saw Bayern leapfrog BVB to narrowly triumph in the German league.

Dortmund entered the day holding a two-point advantage over its rivals prior to Saturday, but Bayern held the far better goal difference. This meant that if Bayern beat Koln, Dortmund also had to win. However, BVB could have still won the title even with a loss, as long as they had help from Koln.

Bavarians move ahead just eight minutes into match

The reigning German champions got off to a fast start with a goal in the eighth minute of its match. Kingsley Coman put his club ahead with a stunning strike from the edge of the Koln box. The Frenchman received a pass from Leroy Sane on the flank, shifted inside, and hit a beautiful curling shot passed the goalkeeper. It was his eighth Bundesliga goal of the campaign and certainly the most important.

Things soon went from bad to worse for Dortmund. The BVB went down 1-0 only minutes after the Coman goal. Andreas Hanche-Olsen squeezed in a header from a difficult angle to give Mainz the lead. Dortmund, however, had the chance to quickly grab a goal back through a penalty shot. Nevertheless, Sebastian Haller saw his effort saved to keep the scoreline 1-0 to Mainz. It was Haller’s first penalty shot of the season for the club.

Mainz then doubled the unexpected lead against BVB a few minutes later. Karim Onisiwo somehow found himself free inside Dortmund’s box and put another header passed Gregor Kobel. The keeper was able to get hands on the shot, but the ball squirmed through off of the post and across the line. It was a disastrous first half for the BVB.

Bayern and Dortmund flip-flop in Bundesliga title race

With Bayern still ahead midway through the second half, Dortmund gave themselves a bit of hope with a goal in the 69th minute. Raphael Guerreiro hit a well-placed shot off of the post and into the net after linking up with substitute Gio Reyna. The goal gave BVB a lifeline in its title dreams. They would, however, still need to score two more goals or hope Koln pulled one back against Bayern.

Things got even more interesting after officials awarded Koln a penalty with a mere 10 minutes to play. Serge Gnabry was judged to have handled the ball inside the box. Dejan Ljubičić stepped up and converted the spot kick to level the scoreline. If this result stood, Dortmund would win the Bundesliga title regardless of the result against Mainz.

Nevertheless, Jamal Musiala scored to put Bayern back in front with just one minute remaining on the clock.

The German international collected the ball at the edge of Koln’s box and fired a low strike into the back of the net. The goal would eventually turn out to be the title-winning shot for the German giants.

Haller would level the scoreline against Mainz late in added time, but it wouldn’t be enough. Dortmund and Bayern ended the season level on points, but Bayern topped its rivals on goal differential.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ANP