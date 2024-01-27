Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stunned soccer fans by revealing that he will leave the club at the end of season. The German has been at the helm since October 2015 and has collected essentially every top trophy possible over the last eight years. Although Klopp is clearly a respected figure at the team, he has claimed that he will not be involved in choosing a successor.

Following his announcement on Friday, Klopp also had to conduct a regularly scheduled press conference as well. The manager’s decision and future was obviously the main focal point in the conversation. During the talk with reporters, Klopp was asked if he would help pick the club’s next manager.

“No, why should I?” replied Klopp. “The last thing they need is advice from the old man walking out who tells them: ‘By the way, make sure you bring him in.’ I will definitely not do that.”

“You know for most of the things I have an opinion, and you will not believe that for most I still didn’t say everything and I have no problem with that. I wish for the future of this club the very, very, very best and for now I am still here and can help them to achieve the best possible.”

Host of potential Klopp successors already taking shape

Nevertheless, rumors began to almost immediately swirl about who will become Liverpool‘s next coach. Bayer Leverkusen‘s Xabi Alonso was the first potential candidate to surface. The news is hardly surprising for multiple reasons. First of all, the Spanish coach previously spent five successful seasons with Liverpool from 2004 to 2009.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, meaning Liverpool have time to plan for the future

Secondly, Alonso currently has Leverkusen leading the Bundesliga over German giants Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have collected the last 11 top flight titles, a streak that Leverkusen is attempting to end. Not only is Leverkusen shockingly atop the domestic table, but Alonso’s club has currently undefeated on the campaign.

The former Liverpool star, however, will not be the Premier League side’s only managerial candidate. Roberto De Zerbi, Ange Postecoglou, and Julian Nagelsmann have all been linked with a possible move to Merseyside this summer. The Tottenham boss only just arrived to the club, but he is performing well is also a boyhood Reds fans.

Frank may be seen as seamless choice by Liverpool brass

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, however, could very well become one of the leading candidates in the coming weeks. According to The Athletic, Frank has his admirers around the Premier League, including Liverpool. The Danish manager has been with the Bees since 2018 and guided the club to the top flight in 2021.

Not only has Frank helped turn Brentford into a fairly formidable English team, but his coaching style is somewhat similar to Klopp. Much like the Reds, Brentford also likes to relentlessly press opposing offenses high on the pitch using seemingly endless energy.

Liverpool, however, will apparently take their time in selecting Klopp’s successor. The club is first set to appoint a new sporting director and then go from there. Jorg Schmadtke, the team’s current sporting director, will depart Liverpool at the conclusion of the current transfer window.

