Real Madrid secured an impressive 4-1 comeback victory against Espanyol on Saturday evening; keeping the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona. However, the win was not without its concerns; star midfielder Jude Bellingham was substituted late in the match due to a recurrence of a previous shoulder injury.

Bellingham had recently returned from a muscle problem that sidelined him for several weeks. However, this weekend, he played a crucial role in his side’s victory. The 21-year-old England international was instrumental in the equalizing goal, forcing a cross that led to Dani Carvajal’s close-range finish. Throughout the match, Bellingham demonstrated his quality; making three key passes, winning six duels, and contributing defensively with four interceptions and two tackles.

Despite his outstanding performance, the midfielder’s night was cut short when he appeared to aggravate a shoulder injury that has plagued him since last season. The injury occurred when his arm was pulled awkwardly during a challenge; causing discomfort that eventually led to his substitution in the 83rd minute.

What did Ancelotti say on Bellingham injury?

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed Bellingham’s injury concerns following the match. He acknowledged the recurrence of the shoulder problem but expressed cautious optimism about the midfielder’s condition. “Jude has had the shoulder problem, and it has resolved well. He was able to play the whole game without any problem”, Ancelotti said. “Let’s see how he does tomorrow, although it doesn’t seem anything particularly worrying.”

He also noted that Bellingham had been playing with a protective shoulder brace for some time; he removed it a month ago after feeling fully recovered. However, the injury resurfaced during the match against Espanyol, raising concerns about his availability for upcoming fixtures.

“Tonight it was resolved very well; he did not ask for the change, as he has never had to do before. I don’t think it will be a problem, although it must be taken care of, obviously,” the coach added; indicating that while the situation is not overly alarming, it requires careful management.

What does it mean for Bellingham and Madrid?

Bellingham’s potential absence would be a significant blow to Real Madrid, especially as they continue their La Liga title defense and prepare for crucial fixtures in both domestic and European competitions. The midfielder’s form has been pivotal for Los Blancos this season, and his presence on the pitch is key to their success.

The Whites’ next match is against Alaves in La Liga, followed by a highly anticipated clash with city rivals Atletico Madrid. The team then faces Lille in the Champions League in early October. With these important games on the horizon, Ancelotti and his medical staff will be closely monitoring Bellingham’s condition to ensure he is fit to contribute.

In addition to Bellingham, Real Madrid also saw Dani Carvajal pick up an injury during the Espanyol match. Carvajal was substituted just before the hour mark after sustaining the injury, though Ancelotti downplayed its severity. “Carvajal is injured, but it’s just a knock, nothing serious,” Ancelotti assured fans, indicating that the right-back is not expected to miss significant time.

While Carvajal’s injury seems less concerning, his potential absence could still impact the team, especially given his importance in both defense and attack. However, Ancelotti’s comments suggest that Carvajal might be available for selection as soon as the Alaves match.

