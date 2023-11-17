If Kylian Mbappe leaves Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent next summer, Bayern Munich has allegedly emerged as a serious suitor.

Bayern finally found a suitable alternative for Robert Lewandowski in Harry Kane, after spending the whole previous season without one. After months of back-and-forth with Daniel Levy, the German Bundesliga champions were able to reach an agreement.

The England captain is off to a blistering start in Bavaria, where he has netted 21 goals already this season. On the other hand, 18-year-old Mathys Tel already has six goals this season. He is a star in the making for the Bavarians.

After the season, however, the club will lose both Thomas Muller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who are both 34 years old. On the other hand, Serge Gnabry’s future remains in question.

Since this is the case, Thomas Tuchel’s squad may want to add to their offensive options during the next summer transfer window.

What did Thomas Tuchel say about Mbappe earlier?

Germany-based media have reported that a transfer for Mbappe is being considered. Just recently, Thomas Tuchel, the manager of the German powerhouse, provided a funny view on the club’s possible pursuit of the French captain.

Tuchel made light of meeting up with the World Cup champion in an interview with Canal+. He said: “Mbappe free next year? Yes, He will play for us. Kylian is Kylian, he is very intelligent. We had a good relationship. If he wants to come to Bayern, I will go and get him myself. When he wants something, he gets it.”

After the ongoing season, the Paris Saint-Germain striker will be able to sign with any team as a free agent. To put it another way, every club in Europe wants the Frenchman. The Bundesliga club would welcome the 24-year-old without hesitation. However, they are frugal and responsible with their money.

Even though Tuchel has said that a move for his former player is unlikely, neither he nor the club has completely ruled it out, according to Kerry Hau of German outlet, SPORT1.

Could Bayern Munich battle it out for Mbappe?

For the last two years, he’s been at the top of Real Madrid’s want list. Nonetheless, a new rumor claims that Los Blancos have chosen to abandon their pursuit of the 2018 World Cup champion. That would open the path for another suitor, namely Bayern Munich.

Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, two key leaders at the club, are said to be fans of Mbappe. The report adds that the club’s management has shown real interest in the Frenchman. It casually discussed the possibility of bringing him into the squad should the proper situation occur.

There is a stringent yearly pay ceiling of $27 million at the Allianz Arena. Unless Mbappe is willing to significantly lower his pay demands, he will not be able to join the Bundesliga heavyweights.

Because of this stipulation, the PSG skipper must decide whether the financial rewards are worth risking his future playing career. Whether or when Bayern Munich competes with Real Madrid for the star forward next summer will be a fascinating story.

