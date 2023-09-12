Real Madrid is reportedly setting aside around $250 million to entice Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish side next summer. This massive amount of money, however, will not come down to a transfer fee. The aforementioned funds would come down to wages and a signing bonus for Mbappe. The Frenchman has still yet to officially sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain. This means that the superstar may walk away as a free agent in June.

Spanish news outlet Sport is claiming that Real wants to have an agreement in place with Mbappe in January. Players in their final year under contract can negotiate a new deal with foreign clubs beginning in January. Nevertheless, PSG officials are still hoping that the France international will soon sign an extension to remain with the club beyond the 2023/24 campaign.

Real Madrid, Mbappe flirting with partnership for entire summer

Mbappe was previously frozen out of the PSG squad during preseason preparations. Team brass was hoping to either re-sign the star or sell him for a significant fee. Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal had an agreement with PSG to sign Mbappe earlier in the summer. However, the player was not interested in the move. It still seems as if Mbappe only wants Real, assuming he departs his current club.

Real also shares mutual feelings with Mbappe. Although the Spanish side wants to sign the superstar, they would not submit a huge bid for Mbappe this summer. They have always wanted to wait until they could sign the Frenchman as a free agent in 2024.

Spanish side leaving roster spot open for Frenchman

Real has left a massive hole up front following the departure of Karim Benzema. The club did not make a significant signing in this position. It even left the No. 9 shirt available should Mbappe join next year. The gamble not to sign a new striker backfired a bit when Vinicius Jr. went down with a hamstring injury.

Mbappe could, of course, end up signing an extension with PSG. There is even a possible plan for the star to sign an extension with a release clause so that the club may still receive compensation. The Frenchman has lit up Ligue 1 since his return to the team. Mbappe has already netted five goals in just three league matches so far this season. He provided an assist in France’s 2024 Euro qualifier matchup with Ireland as well.

PHOTO: IMAGO & Revierfoto