In pursuit of championships and a more prominent role in the team, Harry Kane left his lifelong club of Tottenham for Bayern this summer for a massive fee.

The Englishman’s lone goal in Tottenham‘s 1-0 win against Manchester City this February made him the club’s all-time best scorer, breaking Jimmy Greaves’ record that had stood since their inception. He played 435 times for the club, scoring 280 times.

Even though Kane was under contract with Spurs until 2024, the club from Bavaria indicated interest in him in the summer of 2022. As the Bundesliga winners persisted in their pursuit of the prolific striker throughout the season, concerns in North London intensified.

Bayern paid a lower-than-expected fee for Harry Kane

The 30-year-old told his side that the 2023-24 season would be his last in England unless he moved. When the two parties ultimately settled their differences on Aug. 10, Kane signed a four-year contract with the German giants.

Reports identified a nine-figure transaction for Kane. Bayern chief Uli Hoeneß refutes this. Most transfer experts pinged Bayern to pay around $122 million. Bayern’s Hoeneß maintains the real amount was far less.

In an interview with BR24, Hoeneß clarified the move and how much Bayern paid.

“We only spent €95 million to sign Kane.”

That is around $100 million, plus a slew of bonuses that might drive the price much higher. Kane has scored nine goals in 10 games for Bayern. Therefore, he will activate some of those provisions, particularly those individual benchmarks.

Spurs are not missing Kane

Despite Kane’s absence, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have gotten off to a fantastic start in the Premier League. In fact, they sit atop the Premier League standings and are undefeated after eight games.

Clubs keep the specifics of player transfers under wraps. Both clubs try to make the other side of the bargain seem bad. Last month, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said that Kane’s transfer includes a buy-back option. That gives the team priority if Kane ever returns to his homeland.

