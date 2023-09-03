Harry Kane, the newest star player for Bayern Munich, is subject to a stringent rule which he must adhere to or face dire repercussions.

The Englishman and his teammates are overjoyed after completing his record move from Tottenham of the Premier League to the Bundesliga powerhouse.

But Kane spent little time igniting the German top division. He has scored three goals in his first two league games, making him an instant hit with the Bayern Munich faithful.

Thus, the team’s sponsor, Audi, capped off a great week by presenting him with a brand-new automobile.

The 30-year-old was a member of the group that recently traveled to the manufacturer’s headquarters in order to choose an electric car model from among several options.

What did Harry Kane say about his new car?

Longtime allies in business and on the field, the German automakers are also major owners in Bayern.

Kane and his colleagues recently celebrated the occasion by receiving the keys to their new bikes in Ingolstadt, continuing a tradition that has been running strong for almost 20 years.

Kane said this to BILD about his decision: “I decided on a family car. Now that I have four children [his fourth child was born last week], I just need the space.”

The player will also need to change his driving technique to accommodate the left-hand-drive vehicles common in Germany. “I’ve already tried driving in Germany, but of course not with the new car. I’ll slowly get used to the fact that the steering wheel is on the other side. So far I haven’t had a crash, that’s a positive thing”, he joked.

What happens to players who break car rules?

In exchange for their investment in the Bavarian titans, Audi has been providing each player with a brand-new automobile every year since 2002. Of course, there is one condition.

All players must use their Audi automobiles to get to and from the Sabener Strasse training facility, games, and other club functions. If they don’t, as winger Kingsley Coman once did, they will have to pay a fine.

It’s said that Bentleys, Bugattis, and Porsches are also acceptable, given they are all owned by the Volkswagen group. There have, however, been various repercussions for rule breakers.

The club’s sports director and chairman issued a monetary threat in January 2020, stating that they would be fined $54,000.

French player Kingsley Coman once disobeyed the rule by driving up in a McLaren 570s Spider. To make apologies, he offered to sign autographs for Audi workers in Ingolstadt.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Moritz Müller