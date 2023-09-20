After playing for Tottenham’s first team for 14 years and scoring 213 goals in 317 Premier League appearances, Harry Kane left the club at the conclusion of this summer’s transfer window.

Their top striker left England for Germany in a deal for $107 million. There, he continues his quest for trophies after coming up short thus far.

The striker’s contract with Spurs was entering its final year. Therefore, the club decided to sell him rather than let him depart for free in the summer. Expectedly, this season has gotten off to a blistering start for Kane, who has scored four goals and assisted on another in only four games for Bayern Munich.

Spurs chairman confirms buy-back clause for Kane

The England captain spent almost two decades in North London after first joining the club as a youngster in 2004. After signing for Bayern, he sent a video greeting to his fans in which he left the door open for the potential of a future reunion.

“It’s not a goodbye, because you never know how things pan out in the future… I’ll see you soon,” he said. And now, according to club chairman Daniel Levy, Spurs might still have more to come from the iconic forward.

Levy stated to a Spurs fans’ forum that the departure arrangement the clubs agreed upon includes a buy-back clause, which would allow Kane to don the white jersey once again. Nonetheless, the club’s president did not provide any further specifics concerning this option. If a Premier League club makes a move for Kane, Spurs will have the opportunity to match the fee to bring Kane back to England with Tottenham.

The new captain, Son Heung-min, and manager Ange Postecoglou were in attendance on Thursday when Levy announced, “There is a buy-back clause.”

How are Spurs doing post-Kane?

Even without Kane, Tottenham is flourishing this season. With new coach Ange Postecoglou at the helm, they are now in second place in the Premier League with a 4-1-0 record. Spurs scored multiple goals in each Premier League game this season, showing that it is thriving without Kane’s indisputable goal-scoring talent.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Eibner