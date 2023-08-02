Barcelona is reportedly in discussions with Manchester City over the transfer of Joao Cancelo, but it could use the money from a potential sale of Ousmane Dembele. The highly rated defender is likely to depart the Premier League champions this summer and Barca wants the move completed as soon as possible. Cancelo is currently the fifth-most valuable right-back in the world according to Transfermarkt.

Dembele sale would help fund Cancelo transfer to Barcelona

Although the Spanish side has been dealing with financial issues, they are about to receive a major chunk of change. Ousmane Dembele has asked for a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain and the deal will likely be completed in the coming days. The reigning Ligue 1 winners are expected to pay Barca around $55 million for the French winger. This fee will essentially help fund the LaLiga club’s move for Cancelo.

Once regarded as an untouchable piece of Pep Guardiola’s team, Cancelo reportedly ruffled feathers in the City dressing room last season. The Portugal international was vocal about his lack of playing time. Guardiola handled the issue by loaning Cancelo to Bayern Munich in January. The full-back featured in 15 out of 16 possible Bundesliga matches with Bayern during the second half of 2022/23.

Xavi admits club needs a right-back this summer

Despite losing Dembele, Barca is fairly covered in his position. They still have Raphinha and Ferran Torres to compete at the right-wing position. Nevertheless, Barca boss Xavi made it clear Tuesday night in Las Vegas that his side needs a right-back.

“With what we have in the wingers, I’m happy, but we have to reinforce ourselves. But if Ousmane had stayed, we would also have to reinforce ourselves. We need a pure right-back,” proclaimed Xavi.

One player that would be affected by Barca moving for Cancelo is Sergiño Dest. The USMNT defender was already likely to leave the Spanish side this summer, but Cancelo’s potential arrival will surely end his time with the team. Although the American wants to prove himself at the club, there is a possibility that Barca could terminate his contract. The decision would make Dest a free agent.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pressinphoto