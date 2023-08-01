PSG is currently negotiating a fee with Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele. The France international has reportedly asked his current club to sanction a transfer so that he can move to the Ligue 1 side. It was originally thought that PSG would trigger the player’s $55 million release clause. However, this stipulation has now expired. There are now reports that the new release clause for Dembele is double the price.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old winger is hoping that the two teams can negotiate a lower transfer fee. Soccer transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that the initial $55 million fee is still actually on the table. Despite the deadline passing, PSG sent a formal request to Barca which then kept the initial price tag in place.

Barca looking to save on agent fees with new agreement

The decision to not trigger the official release clause may come down to saving on agent fees. ESPN is reporting that Dembele’s agent would have collected $27 million of the $55 million clause. There are now expectations that the player’s agent will receive a smaller piece of the pie when the transfer officially occurs.

Dembele’s current contract at Barca expires in 2024. The Frenchman has avoided signing a new deal and the Catalan club could now cash in on him, rather than see him walk away for free next summer. Barca manager Xavi has supposedly pleaded with the player to stay in recent weeks.

Barcelona boss warns Dembele not to make Neymar mistake with PSG

The former Spanish international even warned Dembele not to make the same mistake that Neymar did in 2017. Neymar opted to pick PSG over Barca in a $260 million move. Nevertheless, the Brazilian has supposedly since regretted switching Spain for France six years ago.

Barcelona purchased Dembele to help blow of Neymar’s departure for PSG. The former Borussia Dortmund player arrived just three weeks after the Brazilian’s departure. Despite being a key player for the LaLiga side, Barca will have to bring in a reinforcement should Dembele follow Neymar’s path to Paris.

