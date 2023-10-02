Barcelona is signing 16-year-old talent Lamine Yamal to a new contract extension that includes an other-worldly release clause. New reports indicate Barcelona wants to retain the winger for the future. Therefore, it is making the release clause over $1 billion.

Playing in his first season with the senior squad, Lamine Yamal has impressed. Even though he has yet to score, Yamal has been an impetus down the right side of the field. Despite his age, the 16-year-old shows a noted fearlessness when he plays. His creativity down the wing helped Barcelona defeat Sevilla this past weekend. His cross deflected off Sergio Ramos into the Sevilla net for the game’s only goal.

On Monday, Barcelona revealed Lamine Yamal signed a contract extension that runs through the 2025/26 season. By that time, he will still be a teenager. However, his potential could set him up as one of Europe’s best players. At least, that is the hope of Barcelona.

A product of Barcelona’s youth academy, Yamal originally filled in following Raphinha’s suspension early on in the campaign. The teenager’s performances helped Barcelona lead the league in goals after eight games. Now, he is one of Xavi’s favorites in the squad.

Lamine Yamal contract extension with Barcelona makes him among most valuable

If Xavi continues to use Yamal as a starter, his value among other clubs will continue to grow. Therefore, Barcelona would cash in on a massive profit in the hypothetical transfer of the Spaniard. According to Marca, Barcelona set Yamal’s release clause at $1 billion. The club did the same with nine other players. Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Ferran Torres all have release clauses that meet or exceed $1 billion. This shores up Barcelona’s potential for the next three or four years.

Barcelona started doing these massive release clauses in response to losing Neymar to PSG, which triggered the Brazilian’s $222 million transfer clause to break the single-player transfer record in 2017.

Lamine Yamal will continue to hunt for records in Barcelona’s coming games. He set the record as the youngest player and goal-scorer with Spain, while also being the youngest debutante with Barcelona. Yamal will feature against Porto in Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League group-stage match on Wednesday.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Xinhua