Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal is expected to feature in the upcoming Spain National Team squad. At the age of 16, Yamal would be the youngest player to play for the Spanish national team. Yamal’s current Barcelona teammate Gavi currently holds that record. He first represented La Roja at the age of 17 in the UEFA Nations League Finals.

According to Sport, Luis de la Fuente has communicated with Yamal’s family that he will be on the squad for the Nations League games in September. This ensures the talent will represent Spain at the international level. He also had the option of playing for Morocco, the country his father hails from. Yamal spent his international youth career in the Spanish ranks. Now, he will be on the squad when Spain plays against Georgia and Cyprus.

Lamine Yamal has broken out in the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign. In addition to making his senior debut with Barcelona, Yamal has had stellar performances. In the Joan Gamper Trophy friendly against Tottenham, Yamal put out a performance that drew heavy praise regardless of age. Then, in Barcelona’s dramatic win at Villarreal this weekend, home supporters gave the away talent a standing ovation when Barcelona subbed him off.

This summer, Yamal impressed with the Spanish side at the U-17 European Championship. He scored four goals, including a goal in the quarterfinal and semifinal, where Spain lost to France.

Lamine Yamal impresses enough to get to the Spain squad

There is a serious argument over whether Yamal is Barcelona’s most important player. Raphinha’s red card suspension has opened the door for the 16-year-old to be a key player in the Barcelona ranks. He hit the woodwork three times in the game against Villarreal, which shows that he is close to making an impact on the scoreline, too. He did provide an assist in that Villarreal game, which made him the youngest player this century to provide an assist in LaLiga.

The national team would be the next step in a blossoming career. He would earn valuable experience from a Spanish side that is full of young talent, much of which plays for Barcelona in Pedri, Gavi and Alex Balde.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto