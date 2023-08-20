Barcelona responded to its opening-day draw at Getafe to secure a two-goal win over Cadiz. It was Barcelona’s first league game at the Estadi Olimpic as construction is ongoing at Camp Nou.

This game was also notable for Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old who featured in the draw against Getafe last week started for Barcelona. In doing so, he became the youngest player to start a LaLiga game for Barcelona.

Goalkeepers dominate first 45 minutes

Barcelona dominated the first 45 minutes. In terms of shots, possession and those statistics, Barcelona was the better team. Of course, the only statistic that truly matters is the scoreline. Getafe goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen ensured it was even at the break.

In that first half, Barcelona fired five shots at Ledesma’s goal. Several of these, including attempts from Lamine Yamal, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski, tested the Spanish shot-stopper. Each time, Ledesma met these attempts. However, it was his counterpart in the Barcelona net to come up with the best save of the first half.

Roger Martí dispossessed Jules Kounde at the halfway mark and had the length of the pitch to take the ball. Roger eventually dribbled the ball just to the edge of the 18-yard box. With Ter Stegen coming out, the German used his right shoulder to deflect the shot away. It was the only shot Cadiz managed to get on target in the first half.

Barcelona squeaks by Cadiz in the second half

In the second half, it was much of the same. Ledesma was equal to all of the Barcelona attempts. Gavi did hit the crossbar on a header, but that was as close as Barcelona came. Cadiz tried to hit Barcelona on the counter several times. Even though none of the visitors’ shots hit the target, they had some of the better chances in the game.

Still, it was Barcelona to get the goal. Quick interplay between Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri backed up the Cadiz defense. The German played a clever ball through the Cadiz back line, and Pedri got enough on the ball to guide it through the legs of Ledesma.

Barcelona added the insurance goal in stoppage time. Ter Stegen’s clearance found Robert Lewandowski at midfield. The Polish striker headed the ball on to Ferran Torres who sat just inside the offside line. Ferran dribbled the ball to face Ledesma before firing a left-footed shot across goal into the far corner. After establishing a two-goal lead with four minutes of stoppage time left, Ferran Torres sealed up three points for Barcelona in its temporary stadium.

