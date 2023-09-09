A bright future awaits Barcelona after they agreed to sign both Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde to contracts with a release clause.

The Blaugrana clearly have complete trust in them. This season’s crop of young Spaniards who have been turning heads on the pitch seem to have a bright future at Camp Nou.

At 16 years and 57 days old, Yamal has just made his Spain debut in the Euro 2024 qualification, becoming the youngest player in the country’s history in the process.

His current teammate on the Barca squad, Gavi, established the record in 2021 at the age of 17 years and 62 days.

Meanwhile, Balde is rapidly progressing under Xavi Hernandez, where the young prodigy’s talents have made an unforgettable mark despite his tender years. His latest Golden Boy nomination, with Gavi and Yamal, is a testament to his promising future.

Barcelona to sign Yamal and Balde to long-term deals with a release clause

When they return from representing Spain in international competition, the two will allegedly sign new contracts with Barcelona. Both are now on the road with Luis de la Fuente’s Euro 2024 qualifying side, playing against Cyprus and Georgia.

According to La Vanguardia, upon their return, the pair will sign new contracts to ensure their continued success.

Lamine Yamal’s contract will last until 2026, while that of Balde’s will extend until 2028. A three-year deal is the most that Barcelona can give him because of his age.

Both new contracts are set to feature buyout provisions valued at more than $1 billion to deter prospective suitors. Barca has reportedly been waiting for some time for the contracts to be finalized. This is because they needed to make room in their Financial Fair Play (FFP) budget.

How have the duo been doing this season?

As a result of his hard work and improvement, Lamine Yamal will sign his first professional contract. The teenager is presently a member of Xavi’s first-team squad and has been doing well.

Balde, who has established himself as the starting left defender, has also been rewarded with a contract extension. The Spanish international will wear Pique’s old No. 3 jersey this year.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire