Recent transfer windows have not prevented Barcelona from making major deals despite the club’s tight restrictions on fees.

The official accounts become public later this month, and although there have been some changes, no Barca supporter can expect pleasant reading. But discussions at the moment are on potential new signings for the next season.

An ESPN article from earlier said that Xavi Hernandez would want to improve his defensive midfield and both fullback positions in the next offseason. Whether or if the Blaugrana can make a move without first losing a key player is an open question.

When you consider that the Camp Nou side paid less than $4.2 million to get Oriol Romeu from Girona this summer, you can see how frugal they have been. The futures of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, who are both on a ‘dry’ loan, must also be determined.

Barcelona must honor existing transfer fees

The Catalan club’s finances have been under close examination. Now, a fresh allegation claims the team owes more than $212 million in transfer fees. That money is due to Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Leeds.

Catalan publication ARA reports that the club still owes substantial amounts to these sides. In the next year, the reigning La Liga champions will shell out over $95 million, but they will still owe $127 million to several top European outfits.

According to the same source, Barcelona still owes $25 million to Leeds for Raphinha, $14 million to City for Ferran Torres, and $11 million to Bayern for Lewandowski. It will cost them an additional $38 million to get Jules Kounde over from Sevilla on a permanent transfer.

Lingering effects of Bartomeu’s presidency

Barca’s debts stem in part from the salaries of players acquired under Josep Maria Bartomeu‘s presidency. Frenkie de Jong will cost them $17 million to acquire from Ajax immediately.

The signings of Neto, Jean-Claire Todibo, Emerson Royal, Junior Firpo and Miralem Pjanic also result in minor payments being due. The report adds that at least four separate teams are owed money from the Pjanic move.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur.