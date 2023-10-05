With a crucial portion of the season yet to come, Barcelona is one of the clubs most badly hit by this brutal run of games, having lost numerous vital players to injury.

Robert Lewandowski walked off in the first half on Wednesday against Porto, adding his name to the long list of injured Blaugrana players that already includes Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Raphinha.

The 35-year-old great is now in top form and has established himself as the clear No. 9 for the Catalans. However, around the 21st-minute mark, David Carmo made a reckless challenge on Lewandowski that knocked him down, perhaps injuring Lewandowski’s left foot.

The experienced attacker attempted to play through the pain but was finally replaced by Ferran Torres at the 34-minute mark. Lewandowski hobbled off the field and was later spotted icing his left leg on the bench after being replaced.

Fears of El Clasico absence grow

Not knowing how long Lewandowski will be out, Xavi will be severely hampered without his services. The first prognosis for Lewandowski’s injury was a swollen shin, which meant he would miss this weekend’s match against Granada. But Catalan newspaper Sport reports that the situation is far more dire than we believed.

Barcelona confirmed that the Pole suffered a sprained ankle. The Catalan newspaper reported he may miss more than a month of action. If that is the case, Lewandowski will not be able to play on Oct. 28 against Real Madrid. This may prove a decisive match for both teams.

Who will replace Lewandowski as he nurses ankle injury?

Diario AS, for example, estimates that Lewandowski will miss three to four weeks of action due to his grade two ankle injury. That would mean he was still there right up to the very end. Lewandowski remains a major question mark to play against Real Madrid, according to many sources, however, he has set his sights on that match to make his comeback.

Whatever the case, Ferran Torres is expected to start this weekend’s La Liga clash. In place of Lewandowski, the forward scored the game-winning goal for his team against Porto.

