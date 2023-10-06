The argument that Liverpool’s match against Tottenham should be replayed has been dismissed by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.

VAR incorrectly disallowed Luis Diaz’s opening goal in Liverpool‘s loss to Tottenham last Saturday.

VAR should have given the goal even though the on-field assistant called offside. The PGMOL labeled the incident as a ‘significant human error,’ but a failure in communication was the root cause. Audio recordings shed light on talks that took place both before and after the event.

Klopp called for replay of match, Emery critical

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon to provide his side of the story in light of the recent controversy. He said that hearing what went on over the weekend had not changed his mind.

Klopp said that the unusual occurrence was the reason Spurs were able to pull off the victory. In the German’s view, this necessitates a rematch.

Unai Emery criticizes Liverpool and Klopp

Manager of Premier League rival Aston Villa Unai Emery opposed the suggestion of a replay.

“Before when we didn’t have VAR, there were a lot of mistakes – more than now. Now I can accept some mistakes in VAR. They are only a few small mistakes. Of course, for Liverpool, it was a big mistake in the last match against Tottenham but we have to accept it because before, without VAR, there were more and more and more.

“I listened to the conversation between the referees, because it’s popular, and they were concerned about their mistake but they couldn’t react they had started playing again. It’s a mistake. I accept it. Of course, for Liverpool it is more difficult,” he said at a press conference.

“For Jurgen too it’s more difficult but I accept it. I know before VAR came in there were more mistakes than now. But you have to accept it like before if there is a mistake. So no, no [to a replay]. You have to accept it like before, when we were without VAR,” Emery added, via Metro.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo