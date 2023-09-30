Tottenham Hotspur beat nine-man Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday evening to go second in the Premier League table.

It seemed that Jurgen Klopp’s side would be able to garner an incredible point away from home, but Joel Matip’s own goal deep into stoppage time gave Spurs the three points.

The Reds started the game better of the two sides. However, they were reduced to ten men in the 26th minute. Curtis Jones was shown a yellow card for a late and clumsy tackle on the ankle of Yves Bissouma. Though, referee Simon Hooper consulted the on field monitor after VAR intervention and showed a red to the Liverpool midfielder.

Ten minutes later the hosts took advantage and broke the deadlock following a fine move. James Maddison brilliantly picked out Richarlison on the left wing. He unselfishly squared it off to Son Hueng-min to tap into an empty net. Richarlison then struck the post in the 41st minute as the Liverpool backline was all over the place.

However, much against the run of play, Klopp’s side restored parity deep into first-half stoppage time. Following a swift move on the left wing, Cody Gakpo scored with a lethal finish. The Dutch forward got away a shot on a half-turn as both sides went into the break at 1-1.

A late Tottenham goal broke Liverpool hearts

Spurs had a goal ruled out for offside at the stroke of the hour. Just minutes later Liverpool were reduced to nine men. Diogo Jota needlessly got two yellow cards in the space of a few seconds, both times on Destiny Udogie.

First, the Portuguese stuck out a leg from behind and then lunged on the Spurs’ left back as Liverpool were reduced to nine men. Klopp made several substitutions and switched to a 5-3 formation playing with three center backs to hold out for a point.

The Reds defended admirably and looked set to steal a point from North London before disaster struck in the 96th minute. Pedro Porro’s low cross was deflected off Joel Matip to hit the back of the net as Ange Postecoglou’s side claimed a dramatic victory in front of the vociferous home fans.

The result meant Tottenham continued their unbeaten start to the season as they moved to second with 17 points from 7 games, one behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will take a lot of heart from the performance and will look to bounce back next week when they travel to Brighton. Spurs will look to keep their momentum going when they travel to newly promoted Luton Town.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PRiME Media Images