Jurgen Klopp’s next career move after leaving Liverpool has sparked significant interest and surprise across the soccer world. The highly respected coach led Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool to major successes. He has recently chosen to join the Red Bull soccer group as their Head of Global Soccer. This decision comes in response to an interesting behind-the-scenes offer that Klopp chose to reject. Even though it might have meant a return to Borussia Dortmund in whatever role he wanted.

Bild revealed that Borussia Dortmund’s CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, made a special offer to Klopp approximately two and a half years ago. The offer was unprecedented: the German could return to Dortmund and take on any role he wished. That could have been as a coach, director, or even his successor in management. Watzke, a close friend of the coach, left the door wide open for his return once his tenure at Liverpool ended.

This offer underlines the high regard in which Klopp is held at Borussia Dortmund. There, he achieved two Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal win, and a memorable run to the 2013 UEFA Champions League final. His time in Dortmund from 2008 to 2015 transformed the club into a European powerhouse. It also endeared him to the club’s passionate supporters. Still, the 57-year-old Klopp chose not to make his way back to Signal Iduna Park. All this despite the strong emotional connection and continued admiration that Dortmund have for him.

New challenge with Red Bull Group

Instead of rejoining Dortmund, Klopp chose a new and somewhat surprising path by accepting a role as Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group. This move raised eyebrows, particularly because Klopp had previously criticized corporate models. This includes the structure of clubs owned by corporations like Red Bull. His decision represents a significant shift from the club-centric, community-based approach he championed during his coaching years at Dortmund and Liverpool.

In his new role, Klopp will oversee the development of Red Bull’s global network of soccer clubs. Their network includes Leipzig in Germany, Salzburg in Austria, and New York Red Bulls in the United States, among others. This position provides Klopp with the opportunity to influence multiple clubs across different leagues and continents. It could also be an appealing challenge that aligns with his desire to broaden his experiences in soccer management.

One factor that may have influenced his decision is the scope and scale of the Red Bull role. Unlike at Dortmund, where his focus would have been on a single club, Klopp now has the chance to oversee and shape the strategic direction of multiple teams on a global level.

Fans’ reactions: Disappointment in Dortmund, loyalty in Liverpool

While Klopp’s legacy at Liverpool remains untarnished, the reaction in Dortmund may not be as positive. Many Borussia Dortmund fans hoped for a fairytale return. They had envisioned the 57-year-old coming back to the club that he helped elevate to the highest levels. His rejection of Dortmund’s offer, combined with his decision to join Red Bull—whose RB Leipzig club is often viewed as a direct competitor to Dortmund—could be seen as a disappointment.

For Liverpool supporters, Klopp’s rejection of the Dortmund offer reinforces his commitment to the club, even after stepping down as manager. The prospect of Klopp returning to Dortmund, while still under contract with Liverpool, might have raised concerns about his loyalty. However, by turning down the offer, he has reaffirmed his bond with the Reds and their fanbase.

The move to Red Bull opens a new chapter in Klopp’s storied career, but reports suggest that his role with the group may not be a long-term commitment. According to recent claims, Klopp’s contract with Red Bull includes a clause that would allow him to leave the position to take on the role of head coach for the German national team, should the opportunity arise.

