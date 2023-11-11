After controversially losing to Newcastle last weekend, you can follow the live updates as Arsenal looks to get back on track against Burnley. Here, you can learn all the pivotal information in the game as it happens. Whether it be goals, fouls or the all-too-common VAR review, the live match report below will have it covered.
|WHO
|Arsenal vs Burnley
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, November 11, 2023
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Vincent Kompany is in need of points. Entering the matchday, Burnley sits in the relegation zone with one win, one draw, and nine losses. The four points are two behind Luton Town, which is just outside the drop zone. Yet, Burnley faces a major challenge as it travels to the Emirates, which Arsenal has turned into a fortress both this season and last.
For reference, Arsenal has picked up 14 out of a possible 16 points from home last season. In its 19 home games a season ago, Arsenal dropped points just five times. Two of those were losses. That, combined with Arsenal’s performances this season, should set up another win for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, there are no guarantees in the Premier League.
You can follow along live updates of the Arsenal game against Burnley here. TV coverage is also available exclusively on Peacock.
LIVE: Arsenal hunts for three points against struggling Burnley
All signs entering the game point to Burnley struggling against Arsenal. The Clarets have the fewest goals scored in league play this season at eight. By comparison, Arsenal has one of the better defenses in the league. The Gunners have only conceded nine goals. That is one goal more than league-leading Manchester City.
That can all change, of course. Keep track of how the game unfolds with the live updates between Burnley and Arsenal down below.
50' Gabriel goes down in the box
The Arsenal defender goes down inside the Burnley box in a similar fashion as the now infamous Newcastle incident with Joelinton. Nevertheless, Michael Oliver waves play to continue.
Peacock still opting for tactical feed
It seems as if the other Premier League matches from the world feed are using the traditional camera angle, but Peacock has instead chosen the tactical feed for this game.
46' Second half underway!
The second half starts at the Emirates Stadium in north London.
HALFTIME
Arsenal takes a 1-0 lead into the halftime break thanks to the late goal from Trossard.
45' + 3' Trossard grimacing in pain
The goalscorer was checked on by Arsenal's medical staff for about two minutes, but he seems to be okay to continue. It looked like Trossard's arm took much of the force from the post.
45' + 1' ARSENAL GOAL
The Gunners finally find their breakthrough as Trossard heads the ball into the net from just a few feet away. However, the Belgian has seemingly hurt himself by smashing into the post.
Arsenal 1 - Burnley 0
41' Five minutes to go before halftime
Arsenal has had their chances, but has yet to capitalize. Burnley's plan is working so far.
36' Trafford makes another save!
Trossard now takes a shot on goal from just outside of the box. The Burnley goalkeeper, however, makes a good save.
31' Burnley nearly scores on ensuing play
Gudmundsson finds himself racing towards the Arsenal goal in possession of the ball. Raya, however, makes a solid low save to deny the potential goal.
30" Big chance for Havertz!
Havertz heads over the bar from close range. The midfielder should have hit the target from there.
Odd camera angle for the game
The camera angle on the Peacock stream is making the match a bit annoying to watch. It seems as if the camera is constantly moving.
25' Gunners starting to find their feet
Arsenal is now attacking in waves with Trossard and Havertz both having chances to give the Gunners the lead.
Arsenal 0 - Burnley 0
23' Saka goes down in the box but no penalty awarded
Arsenal hits on the counter as Saka races towards goal, but Burnley sniffs out the danger with referee Michael Oliver waving away a penalty claim.
20' Trafford saves Saka shot
After a scramble inside the box, Saka sends a dangerous shot towards to top corner of Trafford's goal. The keeper, however, makes a nice diving save.
13' Burnley defense holding on so far
Arsenal has had plenty of possession in the middle of the pitch so far, but hasn't been able to break down the opposing defense yet.
8' Amdouni stings Raya's gloves with shot
Burnley striker Amdouni hits a powerful shot from distance, but Raya is there to make the save.
5' Gabriel heads over the bar
Arsenal defender Gabriel heads the first shot of the game over the bar from a corner kick by Bukayo Saka.
Kickoff!
Visiting Burnley gets the game started from north London.
Arteta gives reason for White absence
The Arsenal boss has revealed that Ben White dealt with "some issues" during the latter stages of the Sevilla match. The defender misses his first Premier League game since May of 2022.
Both clubs looking to enter break on a high
Today's matchup is the final fixture for both teams before the international break. Arsenal will be looking to close the gap on the league-leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, Burnley hope to get out of the relegation zone with a win.
Burnley reveals starting XI against Arsenal
Vincent Kompany names an unchanged starting lineup:
- GK: James Trafford
- RB: Vitinho
- CB: Dara O'Shea
- CB: Jordan Beyer
- LB: Charlie Taylor
- RM: Johann Berg Gudmundsson
- CM: Sander Berge
- CM: Josh Brownhill (C)
- LM: Luca Koleosho
- FW: Zeki Amdouni
- FW: Jay Rodriguez
Arsenal team news is in
Mikel Arteta has named his starting XI, as typical mainstay Ben White misses out:
- GK: David Raya
- RB: Takehiro Tomiyasu
- CB: William Saliba
- CB: Gabriel
- LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko
- DM: Jorginho (C)
- CM: Declan Rice
- CM: Kai Havertz
- RW: Bukayo Saka
- LW: Gabriel Martinelli
- CF: Leandro Trossard
Can Arsenal shake off last week's controversy?
Mikel Arteta felt hard done by VAR decisions last week against Newcastle. As a result of the loss, Arsenal slumped to fourth in the Premier League. Burnley presents an opportunity to get back on track, but Vincent Kompany and the Clarets will do everything in their power to ensure that does not happen.
