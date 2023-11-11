After controversially losing to Newcastle last weekend, you can follow the live updates as Arsenal looks to get back on track against Burnley. Here, you can learn all the pivotal information in the game as it happens. Whether it be goals, fouls or the all-too-common VAR review, the live match report below will have it covered.

WHO Arsenal vs Burnley WHAT English Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, November 11, 2023 WHERE Peacock Premium STREAM WATCH NOW

Vincent Kompany is in need of points. Entering the matchday, Burnley sits in the relegation zone with one win, one draw, and nine losses. The four points are two behind Luton Town, which is just outside the drop zone. Yet, Burnley faces a major challenge as it travels to the Emirates, which Arsenal has turned into a fortress both this season and last.

For reference, Arsenal has picked up 14 out of a possible 16 points from home last season. In its 19 home games a season ago, Arsenal dropped points just five times. Two of those were losses. That, combined with Arsenal’s performances this season, should set up another win for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, there are no guarantees in the Premier League.

You can follow along live updates of the Arsenal game against Burnley here. TV coverage is also available exclusively on Peacock.

LIVE: Arsenal hunts for three points against struggling Burnley

All signs entering the game point to Burnley struggling against Arsenal. The Clarets have the fewest goals scored in league play this season at eight. By comparison, Arsenal has one of the better defenses in the league. The Gunners have only conceded nine goals. That is one goal more than league-leading Manchester City.

That can all change, of course. Keep track of how the game unfolds with the live updates between Burnley and Arsenal down below.

Photo: IMAGO / PA Images