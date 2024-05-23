Bayern Munich is reportedly fairly close to agreeing a deal to sign Vincent Kompany as their next manager. The German giants have had a tough time trying to find a successor to Thomas Tuchel. Despite making a run to the Champions League semifinals, Tuchel has departed Bavaria after failing to collect the Bundesliga title.

Bayern brass previously made moves for at least three other coaches to fill the void. Nevertheless, Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick all recently rejected the chance to join the team. As a result of the multiple rebuffs, the German side has turned their attention towards Kompany.

The current Burnley boss only just suffered relegation from the Premier League following a disappointing 2023/24 campaign back in the top flight. Under Kompany, the Clarets only collected five wins in league play during the entire season. The potential move to a massive club such as Bayern after being relegated to the Championship would certainly be a unique move for the Belgian.

Burnley reportedly demands $21 million fee from Bayern for Kompany

While Bayern wants to sign Kompany, a deal is not quite done yet. The Germans reportedly do have an agreement in place with the coach. According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern has offered the Burnley coach a four-year deal. Kompany has agreed to the terms of the contract.

However, the Bundesliga side still has to agree a transfer fee with Burnley. The Clarets, despite relegation, rate Kompany highly. The English club is demanding a $21 million compensation package. The coach is also currently under contract with the English team until 2028. Nevertheless, Bayern does not want to pay such a huge price tag for their potential new manager. Because of this, the two teams are currently locked in negotiations regarding a final fee.

The German club certainly knows what it is like to pay a huge price for a manager. They previously set the record for the highest transfer fee of a coach when they signed Julian Nagelsmann in 2021. Bayern paid RB Leipzig over $27 million for the highly-rated manager, only to fire him less than two years later.

Kompany speaks German and has Bundesliga experience

He failed to keep Burnley in the top flight. Kompany is still earning plaudits as one of the better young coaches in Europe. The former Manchester City star had links with moves to Chelsea and Tottenham last summer. The now 38-year-old coach, however, opted to remain with the Clarets for their season back in the Premier League.

Before leading Burnley, Kompany began his coaching career with Anderlecht. He spent two years in his home nation before joining Burnley in 2022. Kompany guided the Clarets to Premier League promotion after dominating the second-tiered Championship in 2022/23.

Kompany would potentially bring Bundesliga experience to Bayern. The defender spent two seasons at Hamburg before joining City in 2008. In 11 years as a player in Manchester, Kompany collected 10 significant trophies, including four Premier League championships. The former center-back is also apparently fluent in German, which would be a major plus in his new position.

PHOTOS: IMAGO