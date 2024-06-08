Newcastle has apparently launched an official bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

According to Mail Sport reporter Craig Hope, the Magpies have offered the Clarets around $20 million for the shot-stopper.

Trafford only just signed for the recently relegated side last summer for a deal worth $18 million. Despite the offer, Burnley officials are supposedly holding out for about $25 million.

The 21-year-old Trafford is a highly-rated youngster that previously advanced through the youth ranks at Manchester City. With Ederson and Stefan Ortega already with the English champions, City execs reluctantly sanctioned the goalkeeper’s move to Burnley.

Although the Clarets have been relegated, they are being patient in dealing with Trafford. The club will almost certainly sell the budding star, but they are in a fairly strong position. After all, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Liverpool are also keen on the English stopper.

Burnley is also aware that City have a 20% sell-on clause on the goalkeeper as well. This means that the English champions will receive a significant chunk of any deal potential involving Trafford. As a result, Burnley are asking possible suitors for more money to cover the stipulation.

Magpies reportedly priced out of deals for two other goalkeepers

Newcastle are also looking at both Aaron Ramsdale and Giorgi Mamardashvili. Both goalkeepers are currently rated higher than Trafford at the moment due to being established veterans. Nevertheless, the duo is certain to cost more money than the Burnley shot-stopper. In fact, both Ramsdale and Mamardashvili have price tags of at least $38 million.

Arsenal previously purchased Ramsdale from Sheffield United for around $30 million. Despite early questions marks regarding his transfer fee, the England international got off to a stellar start with the Gunners.

Ramsdale was even in the 2022/23 PFA Team of the Year. However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to bring in David Raya in place of the Englishman ahead of the most recent season.

Mamardashvili was an immediate hit with Valencia following his move from Dinamo Tbilisi in 2022. Although the goalkeeper cost the Spanish side less than $1 million, his value has skyrocketed in recent months. There have even been suggestions that Valencia has slapped an asking price of $44 million on their starting shot-stopper. The LaLiga club is, however, reportedly enduring financial problems and may need to sell a star or two this summer to generate funds.

Newcastle currently has two aging shot-stoppers in the squad

With Newcastle potentially being priced out of deals for both Ramsdale and Mamardashvili, a move for Trafford makes sense.

The youngster was previously in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for Euro 2024. Although he was eventually dropped from the squad, Trafford had the least amount of experience of the three other keepers selected by the coach. Ramsdale was one of the shot-stoppers to make the cut.

Nick Pope is the typical starting goalkeeper for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle team. The 32-year-old veteran is coming off of a lingering shoulder injury though and only has two years remaining on his current contract.

Martin Dubravka took Pope’s place throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Nevertheless, the Slovakian goalkeeper is now 35 and the Magpies are looking for an upgrade at the position.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / NurPhoto