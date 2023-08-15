Arsenal may re-enter the transfer market this summer for another defensive player after Jurrien Timber picked up a significant injury. The Gunners recently signed the versatile defender from Ajax in a deal worth around $43 million. However, the Netherlands international hurt his knee in his first Premier League match.

Timber’s knock forced Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to substitute the defender in the early stages of the second half of Arsenal’s 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Despite lengthy medical attention just before halftime, the defender continued beyond the break. Timber then went down within a few minutes of the second period.

The north London outfit revealed on Monday that their new signing had suffered an injury to his right knee.

“Jurrien will undergo a further detailed assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the full extent of the injury, in order to determine the next steps,” stated the club statement. “A further update will be provided in due course.”

Arsenal waiting on more Jurrien Timber injury scans

Now, Evening Standard is reporting that the setback may make Arsenal look for another addition. Timber was one of the standout performers for the Gunners during their preseason tour of the United States. The defender played multiple positions across the back line. Initially, he arrived to provide cover at center-back and right-back. However, he started the Premier League season as a left-back.

Arsenal will assess Timber’s injury before making plans in the transfer market. They will likely not make another move in defense should the 22-year-old defender only miss a few matches. However, there are concerns surrounding the club that Timber may miss multiple months due to the injury.

Club also dealing with other injuries in defense

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are certainly capable of providing good options at the right-back position. Thomas Partey has also been deployed in the role. William Saliba and White would be stellar depth at the right-sided center-back spot. Nevertheless, the left-back position could be an issue for the manager Mikel Arteta.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is likely to be Arteta’s first-choice player in the position. The Ukrainian does, however, have injury issues at the moment. Zinchenko is just recovering from a calf problem. Tomiyasu has found it difficult to remain healthy for long periods of time as well. Kieran Tierney is a quality left back, but the Scotland international does not seem to fit Arteta’s style.

The Gunners have been looking to offload Tierney, with Newcastle and Real Sociedad linked, but Timber’s injury could also lead to the Scot staying at the club. Arsenal would likely only be tempted to sell the defender should a significant fee be presented.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage