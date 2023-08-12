Arsenal started their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a home win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The hosts dominated the travelers for much of the match, but held on to a narrow 2-1 victory in the end. Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka scored the goals for the Gunners inside the first half.

Saturday’s kickoff was delayed by about 30 minutes due to an issue with the e-ticketing system at Emirates Stadium. Thousands of fans had to wait outside of the arena until the issue was fixed. The extra time appeared to have slowed play at the start of the match. Arsenal had plenty of possession, but couldn’t quite create much going forward in the opening 20 minutes.

Gunners score twice in six minutes after slow start

Forest forward Brennan Johnson had the best scoring opportunity during this timeframe. The striker found himself one-on-one in acres of space with Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. However, Johnson fired his shot wildly high and wide to scupper the golden opportunity. It turned out to be the only shot taken in the first half for the visitors.

While Arsenal may have started a bit slow in attack, they finally got on the scoreboard in the 26th minute. Gabriel Martinelli helped create the goal with excellent work down the left flank. The Brazilian was able to beat two defenders with a pirouette and back-heel pass to Nketiah. The striker collected the ball and sent a shot passed former teammate Matt Turner.

Arsenal doubled their lead six minutes later with a brilliant finish by Saka. The winger picked up the ball, cut back towards the middle of the pitch, and sent a rocket into the far top corner of the net from outside of the box. Although Turner made an attempt to block the shot, the American couldn’t get anywhere near the ball.

Forest make it interesting late in game

The opening 20 minutes or so of the second half were much like the early stages of the first period.

Arsenal dominated possession, but couldn’t quite add to their lead. In a piece of bad news for the home crowd, Jurrien Timber had to be substituted after just a few minutes into the half. The defender went down untouched with an apparent leg injury. He was previously booked just before halftime after a heavy challenge on a Forest attacker.

However, the visitors grabbed a goal back in the 82nd minute thanks to a goal by Taiwo Awoniyi. The striker was picked out just in front of Ramsdale by fellow substitute Anthony Elanga. The former Manchester United winger made a long run down the left flank and then sent a low cross towards his teammate inside of the box.

Forest’s goal certainly put the pressure on the hosts for the remaining moments of the match. Nevertheless, the Gunners would hang on for the victory. Arsenal will next travel south to face Crystal Palace, while Forest host Sheffield United.

