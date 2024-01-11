Arsenal is considering adding striker Borja Mayoral to its roster in January to improve their goalscoring performance. That being said, they allegedly made a move for Mason Greenwood‘s Getafe colleague.

The Gunners have managed only one goal in their previous three league matches, despite 61 shots. In the end, they lost 2-1 against Fulham, and Bukayo Saka scored the only goal on a mishit attempt.

A win streak of seven games isn’t necessarily cause for alarm. However, fans will want to see the team resume its winning ways quickly so they can keep competing for trophies. Getting a new striker this month is the ideal course of action to achieve this goal.

Arsenal has monitored several positions, but it is mindful of the fact that they need a striker. With no consistent play from either Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus, a team with championship hopes would be in peril. Both players have scored eight goals each in the league this year, which is less than expected.

With 37 goals scored in the Premier League, Arsenal is the only top-half side to have fewer goals scored. Only Chelsea with 34, West Ham with 33, and Manchester United with 22 have less.

They may have a division-leading defensive unit, but they just do not have the offense to turn games around. The problem requires fixing this month because Mikel Arteta wants to keep pace with championship contenders Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal now look to La Liga

After much speculation, Ivan Toney’s relocation to the Emirates seems to have fizzled out. The Gunners are interested in Dusan Vlahovic as well.

However, Arsenal will be cognizant that the Serb would not be available for a small fee. As a result, the North London club has identified Getafe’s striker Borja Mayoral as one of their main targets.

His 12 goals in 19 La Liga games this season have impressed them, and they hope he can be the one to fix their problems. An article in The Sun states that the Gunners have offered $28 million to lure the star striker away from Spain.

It is said that the La Liga club is holding off on closing the deal until the Emirates Stadium outfit increases their proposal to about $50 million. The Gunners, however, are certain that they can negotiate a lesser sum.

Breaking down Arsenal target Borja Mayoral

Mayoral, a product of the famous Real Madrid academy, has played a crucial role in Getafe’s impressive season. Getafe is now in the hunt for a berth in European competition. It’s all thanks to their performance, which has placed them in eighth place in La Liga.

Many teams outside of Spain have taken note of Mayoral’s role in this success, with Arsenal at the forefront of their interest. The 26-year-old’s eagerness to roam over the frontline more than compensates. Another one of his skills is occupying defenders, which allows his teammates more room to rush into.

Borja provides solid support as a defensive striker for Getafe, whose 42.9% possession percentage is the fourth worst in La Liga this season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.