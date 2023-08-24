Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has proclaimed that the club is finished doing business in the transfer market to end any chance of Kylian Mbappe. The transfer market closes in LaLiga on Sep. 1. Mbappe looked like a potential arrival, or any other player, joining the LaLiga giants ahead of September 1st. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Real throughout much of the summer.

While speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the 64-year-old coach was asked directly about adding depth to his squad. “I rule it out. 100%,” Ancelotti replied.

Ancelotti happy with summer signings even without Mbappe

Real has brought in five total players during the summer transfer period. Jude Bellingham was the team’s marquee signing after moving from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth around $112 million. Los Blancos also brought in starlet Arda Guler for about $22 million. Along with the two significant signings, the Spanish club also signed Fran Garcia, Joselu and Kepa Arrizabalaga. The latter two additions were loan deals.

Mbappe was widely considered to be Real’s top target this summer. The France international previously proclaimed that he wanted to depart Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the current campaign. However, after the Ligue 1 outfit made some moves in the transfer market, notably selling Neymar, Mbappe committed to the French club for the 2023/24 season. Nevertheless, Real looks likely to sign the star next summer on a free transfer.

Real could still sell before transfer deadline day

While Ancelotti did claim that the club is done signing new players, he did not exactly rule out a potential sale. The coach initially rejected the notion when asked directly, but then admitted that things can change within the next week. “I don’t think so. The squad is closed and all the players we have are focused on this season. Can someone change their mind? I don’t know, but I’m not worried,” claimed the coach.

Newly acquired goalkeeper Kepa is expected to make his club debut against Celta Vigo on Friday. The Spanish shot-stopper was brought in from Chelsea after the unfortunate injury to star keeper Thibaut Courtois.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire