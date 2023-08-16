Neymar has officially completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal, and that comes with a major boost to the Brazilian’s salary. The Saudi Arabian side has paid the Parisians around $98 million to sign the Neymar. Then, he will earn a salary of $109 million in his two-year contract with the Middle Eastern club. However, these wages do not necessarily tell the entire story of just how much the forward will receive at his new club.

Reports suggest that along with massive wages, Neymar is also set to receive some incredible perks from Al-Hilal. AS is claiming that the 31-year-old winger will stay in a mansion featuring 25 bedrooms and five full-time staff.

The Saudi side is also offering the use of three supercars, including a Bentley Continental and a Lamborghini Huracan. However, perhaps the most unique bonus for Neymar is earning around $545,000 for every pro-Saudi social media post. The Brazil international currently has 212 million followers on Instagram.

Neymar happy to receive mega salary at Al-Hilal

Following the decision to depart Europe, Neymar claimed to hear good things about his new league from former teammates. “I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places,” proclaimed Neymar.

The Brazilian is one of the highlight transfers this summer to the Saudi Pro League. He is linking up with several top European talents at Al-Hilal.

“I want to write new sporting history and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment. I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place.”

Neymar’s move helped make Mbappe determine his future

The transfer also coincides with Kylian Mbappe’s reversal at PSG. The Frenchman was recently reinstated back into the squad after talks of a contract extension. Mbappe was previously adamant about leaving the Ligue 1 club this summer. Nevertheless, it seems as if Neymar’s departure may have helped PSG hold on to the Frenchman for now. Reports even suggest that the two superstars had a feud and Mbappe did not want to play with Neymar anymore.

PSG also helped themselves in convincing Mbappe to stay by signing Ousmane Dembele. The dynamic duo is a mainstay in the France national team, and the players are close off of the pitch.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions opened their 2023/24 campaign with a disappointing scoreless draw with Lorient. However, Mbappe and Dembele did not feature in the matchup. PSG’s next fixture will come away against Toulouse on Saturday, Aug. 19.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS