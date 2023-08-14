Brazilian striker Neymar has joined Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in a deal worth $110 million bringing an end to his stay at French giants Paris Saint Germain. The 31-year-old will sign a two-year deal with the Saudi Arabia outfit subject to a successful medical.

Neymar was unwanted at PSG. Still, the right-footed star, who will wear the number ten shirt, is set to become the second most high-profile player (after Ronaldo) to join the Saudi Pro League. Earlier Al Hilal had offered a massive €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) to World Cup winner Lionel Messi, but the Argentine opted to move to MLS side Inter Miami.

While Neymar turned down a move to MLS, the riches of Saudi Arabia were too good to pass up for the Brazilian. Neymar is ready to cash in on his Instagram followers, according to a report.

Neymar and Saudi Arabia: Brazilian cashes in on his Instagram followers

While PSG is getting a transfer fee of $110 million for Neymar, the Brazilian will receive a salary of $219 million per year.

Furthermore, French media outlet Foot Mercato claims that he will have a private plane at his disposal, a huge house with staff, $80,000 bonus for every Al-Hilal win, and more than $500,000 for every post or story he puts on his social media that promotes Saudi Arabia.

Even though the French side paid a £200m fee to Barcelona for Neymar in 2016, the deal seems to be good business for all parties involved. PSG would surely feel that the sum they are receiving for the Brazilian is good business as he turns 32 in February. Moreover, the wage bill will be significantly reduced which comes as a relief.

Neymar’s career at PSG ended unremarkably this past weekend. He was dropped from the PSG squad that played out a goalless draw against Lorient at home.

Photo credit: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT