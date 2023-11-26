Need to know how to watch Real Sociedad on US TV and streaming? We’ve got answers.

The white and blues

One of the founding members of La Liga, and a top side from the Basque Country, Real Sociedad is a staple of the Spanish game. The club is a multiple-time league winner, going back-to-back in the early 1980s. Sociedad competes annually in the Basque derby with rivals Athletic Bilbao.

Where can I watch Real Sociedad?

Especially in recent years, Real Sociedad frequently competes in European competitions as well as in La Liga. Here’s where you can find these games:

Watch Real Sociedad in La Liga:

TV: ESPN Deportes*

Streaming: ESPN+

*Most league matches each week also air on ESPN Deportes, but every so often one or two will be exclusive to ESPN+

Watch Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Real Sociedad in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Real Sociedad Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can pop up on different channels than usual tournament games. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Real Sociedad Streaming Options

You can find the majority of La Liga games on ESPN Deportes, but only in Spanish. Fubo and DirecTV Stream, and most cable and satellite providers, have the ESPN Deportes network if you prefer a more traditional TV option.

Watch Real Sociedad with ESPN+:

However, ESPN+ is a comprehensive, and cheaper, option. All La Liga games are shown in both English and Spanish, plus the Copa del Rey as well.

UEFA Champions League and Europa League can be found streaming on Paramount+ in English. Select games are shown on TV on CBS and Univision channels, and these are available on Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

CBS Sports Golazo Network streams for free on Pluto TV, Roku, and other streaming platforms. However, only a select few UEFA games are featured on the channel.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Real Sociedad TV schedule page.

