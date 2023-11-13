In love with The Old Lady of Italy? We’ll set you up with how to watch Juventus on US TV and streaming.

Italy’s finest

Juve are the all-time most successful club in Italian soccer – holding records for the most Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa wins. They’ve also conquered Europe on multiple occasions and are two-time world champions. Legends like Del Piero, Buffon, Chiellini, Pirlo, Zidane, even a cameo from Cristiano Ronaldo, have donned the classic black and white stripes of Juventus.

Where can I watch Juventus?

Juventus almost always competes in tournaments outside standard league and cup play. Here’s the big ones and where you can watch:

Watch Juventus in Serie A:

TV: CBS Sports Network*

Streaming: Paramount+

*Only 1-2 games each week are featured on CBSSN, if any

Watch Juventus in the Coppa Italia:

TV: N/A

Streaming: Paramount+

Watch Juventus in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select games are featured on these networks. Most are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Juventus Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches are often on an array of channels and services. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Juventus Streaming Options

Luckily for Juve fans, it’s pretty much a one-stop shop to see every game.

With every single Serie A match and Coppa Italia, plus all the UEFA competitions together on Paramount+, that’s all you need to see each game.

UEFA Champions League games do air on CBS and Univision TV channels, however Paramount is a must to be sure you don’t miss a game.

Watch Juventus with Paramount+:

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream, and there is an off chance Juve could be featured in a UEFA game shown on the service.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Juventus TV schedule page.

