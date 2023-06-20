Here’s all the information you need to watch Euro 2024 on US TV.

UEFA Euro 2024 is the quadrennial championship for international soccer in Europe, and one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. Games can be found on FOX networks, Univision, TUDN, and streaming service ViX.

Check out our European Championship schedule page for the latest game listings, including qualifiers, with times and networks.

Fubo has coverage of Euro 2024

How to watch Euro 2024

In English, Euro games will be on FOX Sports. Most games are likely to air on FS1/FS2, but expect big games like the final to feature on the main FOX channel. Fubo will also be streaming every game. Spanish language broadcast rights are with TelevisaUnivision, which includes Univision, TUDN, and the associated streaming service ViX. FOX and Univision networks are carried on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue carries FOX/FS1.

Each service has a different cost and channel lineup. Fubo is priciest, but it includes the biggest offering of channels. For soccer fans, this includes beIN SPORTS which shows Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana in addition to other competitions.

ViX was launched in 2022 by TelevisaUnivision. Free and premium tiers are available, featuring Spanish-language content. This includes select games from UEFA club and international competitions, Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil, plus the Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, and Colombian leagues.

EUROPE’S TOP INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

The UEFA European Championship (more commonly known as Euro 20XX or Euros) determines the continental champion of Europe. It is the second-most watched soccer event in the world, after the World Cup.

To date, ten teams have won the competition – Germany and Spain (three each), Italy and France (two), and one each for the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, Netherlands, Denmark, Greece and Portugal.

The tournament is held every four years, on even-number years in between World Cups. In 2024, Germany is the host. It will be the first time a reunified Germany is the sole host of the event.

The Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the 2024 final. The venue, built for the 1936 Olympics, has also hosted the 2006 World Cup and 2015 Champions League finals.