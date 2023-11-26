Want to know how to watch Aston Villa in the US? Here’s all you need to know to see the club on television and streaming stateside.

The Villans

Aston Villa was a founding member of both the Football League, in 1888, and the Premier League, in 1992. That makes them one of only three clubs that meet that distinction. The club was a dominant force in the early days of the league, winning six league titles and six FA Cups before 1920. A long drought followed, until the early 1980s saw the Villans win the league a seventh time in 1981, and the European Cup (Champions League) the following year. Villa are one of only six English sides to have won that competition.

Where can I watch Aston Villa?

Villa was once a frequent player on the European scene, but recently those appearances have been few. Still, they have a chance to qualify each year, and these are the places games can be seen:

Watch Aston Villa in the Premier League:

TV: USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock*

*The majority of televised games are not available on Peacock

**On the final matchday of the EPL season, NBC often airs the simultaneous kickoffs in English across their broader family of networks. This has included CNBC, Sci-Fi, Bravo, MSNBC, and others in the past.

Watch Aston Villa in the FA Cup and League Cup:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Aston Villa in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select games are featured on these networks. Most are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Aston Villa Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can appear on any platform that shows soccer. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Aston Villa Streaming Options

Usually a chunk of EPL games each week are exclusive to Peacock (often the Saturday morning games with simultaneous kickoffs). Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream all carry the channels that televise EPL games.

Watch Aston Villa with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

The FA Cup and Champions League however will require additional subscriptions. You’ll ESPN+ and either Paramount+ or ViX to see every game, should Villa qualify for Europe. Fubo and DirecTV Stream feature the networks that air the selection of UEFA matches on TV. All English cup games (FA Cup and League Cup) are only available on ESPN+.

Sometimes a UEFA Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League match will air on the streaming CBS Sports Golazo Network, which you can watch for free on various platforms and CBSSports.com.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Aston Villa TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch Aston Villa? Let us know in the comments section!