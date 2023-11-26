Searching for the Netherlands’ biggest club? Here’s how to watch Ajax on US TV and streaming.

Dominant Ajax

AFC Ajax is the most successful club ever in the Netherlands and has never been relegated from the Eredivisie. They’ve won the most league and cup titles in Dutch history, as well as the most European titles of any Dutch team as well. One of the “Big Three” – the others being Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven – Ajax have been a dominating force in the Dutch game for as long as they’ve existed. They play at the Johan Cruyff Arena, named for the greatest Dutch player ever and a legend with the club.

Where can I watch Ajax?

Ajax almost always occupies a top place in the league table and thus earns a trip to European competition each season. Here’s where you’ll see the club playing, and where you can see the games:

Watch Ajax in the Eredivisie:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

*Select games each week from the league are streamed live on ESPN+, Ajax is usually always one of these games.

Watch Ajax in the KNVB cup:

TV: GolTV

Streaming: N/A

Watch Ajax in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only certain matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Ajax Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches are shown in different networks and platforms depending on the game. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Ajax Streaming Options

Unlike the Bundesliga and LaLiga, not every Eredivisie match is shown on ESPN+. However, Ajax is always amongst the teams featured in weekly coverage.

Watch Ajax with ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

UEFA Champions League can be seen on Paramount+ in English. Select games are also shown on CBS and Univision networks, and you’ll see those channels included on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. However, Paramount+ has all the games covered.

KNVB Cup games are on GolTV, which is unfortunately difficult to find these days. But both Fanatiz and Fubo offer the channel.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Ajax TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch Ajax? Let us know in the comments section!