Colombia and Uruguay now have tickets available for what could be the best game of the 2024 Copa America.

Colombia breezed through Panama to score a five-goal victory over the Central American nation. In doing so, Colombia reached the semifinals of the Copa America for the third time in the last four tournaments. There, it will face Uruguay, which powered through a slugfest against Brazil to advance on penalties. Uruguay, although the winningest side in Copa America history, has not reached the final four of the competition since winning it in 2011.

Now, each side is one game away from a chance to lift another Copa America title. Bank of America Stadium is hosting the semifinal fixture on Wednesday night between Uruguay and Colombia, and you can get tickets now. Vivid Seats is a verified platform to use where you can find tickets to the contest. Additionally, World Soccer Talk readers get $20 off their first order on Vivid Seats when they use the code SOCCER20 at checkout.

Buy tickets to Colombia against Uruguay in Copa America

The steps to purchase tickets through Vivid Seats to see Uruguay take on Colombia are simple.

Visit the Vivid Seats website. Click on the section you want to sit in and view availability. Select the number of tickets you want and which row you want them in. Checkout as either a guest or create a Vivid Seats account. Input your payment information and the code SOCCER20 for your discount.

With Vivid Seats, all tickets are processed electronically. You can access your purchase in the Vivid Seats app or via your email, where you can find confirmation of your purchase. Vivid Seats has a 100% buyer’s guarantee to ensure tickets will be delivered before the event.

The sensational semifinal on the schedule for Copa America

Those who will be in attendance in Charlotte will be able to see two of the best nations in action at the Copa America. Starting with Uruguay, Marcelo Bielsa’s side has been perhaps the best at the tournament. Uruguay breezed through its group with three wins against Panama, Bolivia and the United States. The quarterfinals did not produce a fourth win in four games for Uruguay, as the game was officially a draw. However, the penalty shootout win for Uruguay came at the expense of a physical contest that saw heavy challenges. Ronald Araujo, a starting center-back for Uruguay, left that game against Brazil with an injury.

That could provide Colombia with an opportunity. Fresh off a five-goal outburst, Colombia enters the semifinals as the only team to not win on penalties. Although Colombia had five different goal scorers in that win over Panama, the star remains Luis Diaz. The Liverpool winger is one of three Colombians to have multiple goals in the 2024 Copa America. He will need to play a major role against Uruguay if Colombia is to reach the Copa America for the first time since winning the competition in 2001.

Those who will not be in attendance can watch the Copa America semifinal on ViX, Fox Sports 1, Univision and TUDN. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium.

PHOTOS: IMAGO