10 best mobile apps for soccer fans

One of the best parts about the continued growth of soccer in the United States is the ability to watch it on-the-go.
There are more mobile options to watch games than ever before, but with it comes more things to choose from, which can be confusing and time-consuming as you hunt for the apps that give you what you want.
Whether you want to see games on-the-go, keep up with the scores or listen to some great soccer talk shows, here are the 10 best apps for you to consider:
1. NBC Sports Live Extra
NBC’s Live Extra app is a must-have if you’re a fan of a Premier League club and you live in the United States. This app has made it possible to watch every single Premier League game in a season, and it did the one thing that FOX Soccer 2Go didn’t do. It’s free.
The app shows all of the games live so you don’t have to worry about missing a game. On Mondays, they typically post the highlights and some of the interviews. My only wish is that the app would have the Match of the Day post-game show available as well to re-run.
Live Extra is available on iOS, Android and Windows Phone devices as well as for the Apple TV and Roku.
2. ESPN FC
For the past three years, this has always been my go-to app for everything footy. It’s very easy to customize and you can get alerts for goals, game starts and more. Unlike other apps, it also tracks MLS teams as well so I don’t have to worry about missing a game or any breaking news.
Give it a try as it’s very comprehensive. The ESPN FC app is available on iOS and Android devices.
3. Team Stream from Bleacher Report
Team Stream is probably one of the most visually-appealing apps available. Not only does it cover soccer, it covers all other major sports as well.
Similar to the ESPN FC app, it’s very customizable. You can get the news on all of your teams with a few easy taps. As soon as I am done reading up on the Ravens, I can click to find out new rumors for Manchester United and in another click, get up-to-date with the Wizards. This is one of the best all-around apps available.
Team Stream is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as Blackberry and via the Amazon appstore.
4. theScore
One of the biggest differences with theScore and the ESPN FC and Team Stream is that there’s a social integration portion — plus the insane amount of customization where you can set this app up to get alerts for specific players.
One of the few downsides, however, is that sometimes news alerts and scorelines aren’t always as timely. I have to admit that I am not all that crazy about the interface but for a person that has to know everything about not just their teams but individual players — and be able to share it with their friends ASAP — this is the tool for them.
Check out theScore app.
5. Apps from your TV provider
It’s broad, but the beauty of mobile devices and cable providers is that within the past few years, many have gotten hip to providing viewing options of TV content on the go. It’s even starting to make my poor Slingbox gather dust. As long as you have a subscription to a cable provider, most provide an app allowing you to stream your cable channels to either your tablet or mobile phone. The trick however is knowing what channels are available as some providers restrict what you can watch home or away from it. Also you may want to check with your providers to see if it costs extra for certain channels.
Here is a list of a few apps to check out: Fios Mobile, DirecTV App, Comcast Xfinity App, and Dish Anywhere App.
6. fuboTV
fuboTV is the perfect app for three audiences: (1) the soccer fans who aren’t able to get beIN SPORTS on their TV, (2) cord cutters who want to save money and don’t want to be tied down to an expensive cable or satellite bill, and (3) sports fans who want to watch games on-the-go when they want it and delivered to a choice of several different devices.
fuboTV has the rights to La Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, GolTV, beIN SPORTS, Benfica TV and many more.
The fuboTV app is available for iOS, Android, PC, Mac, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon TV and other devices.
7. talkSPORT
The talkSPORT app is one of the best ways to keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League. With live coverage and breaking news, this is the UK’s radio answer to ESPN in the US. Whether it’s interviews, debates or post-match analysis, this is a great way to keep up on the EPL.
The talkSPORT app is available on iOS, Android and Blackberry devices.
8. Tunein
Tunein is an easy-to-use app that aggregates thousands of radio stations, podcasts and live audio into one app.
You can choose from World Soccer Talk Radio, talkSPORT, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 5 Live and tons of other soccer-specific channels.
Once you start using Tunein, it’s easy to get hooked.
9. SiriusXM FC
Sometimes you have to pay to get the best content — such is the case with Sirius XM, who have a dedicated Sirius XM FC channel focused on soccer.
The reason Sirius XM makes the list is because MLS fans aren’t left out. The channel features Soccer Morning (from 11am-1pm ET) as well as MLS ExtraTime Radio, Counter Attack and Grumpy Pundits (with Tommy Smyth and Rodney Marsh).
Get the Sirius XM subscription.
10. World Soccer Talk
Last but not least, the free World Soccer Talk app gives you the latest news, opinions, a live score ticker and the podcast episodes all in one easy-to-use app.
The design is clean, easy to navigate, and not as cluttered as other apps that I have used and it even has a section for MLS fans too.
The World Soccer Talk app is available for iOS and Android devices.
I hope you enjoy the above apps! If there are any must-have apps that I missed, please suggest them in the comments section below.
I’m curious, anyone know if fubo.tv will be picking up any other footy rights? With no more bundesliga on Goltv, that means fubo will essentially be regulated to showing BeIN Sports and a few of the oddity South American league games.. I have Fubo right now, but really questioning it’s worth if I’m essentially left with only BeIN. Makes Sling way more attractive which includes BeIN in many of it’s packages already.
From what I understand, fuboTV will be making some announcements soon. They’ve lost the Bundesliga, but still have La Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Benfica TV, GolTV and others.
As soon as I get more details on what they’ll be announcing, I’ll publish a new story.
Fever of Football is on the top all the time all around the world, great list of apps that must be use by soccer lovers.
Why “Forza” is not included? If you haven’t tried it is a must, way better that any score app, is soccer focused, favorite teams, and the match information is and data is really good.