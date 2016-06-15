Browse the Championship TV schedule below for games from the Football League shown on US television and streaming, on channels such as beIN SPORT, beIN SPORT Espanol, beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer 2Go.
Among the twenty four teams featured in the Football League’s English Championship, they include Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, Preston North End, Cardiff City and many others.
Note: Even if you don’t have a TV subscription to beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS Espanol, you can access those channels via online streaming service fuboTV from $14.99/month. Read our review of fuboTV. And sign up for fuboTV via their website.
Also included are listings for Championship teams playing in the League Cup, EFL Cup and FA Cup, and summer friendlies. Bookmark this page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, which are often updated daily (match schedules are subject to change at the last minute, so visit often for the latest updates).
SPECIAL OFFER: With DISH Network, get NBCSN, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and more. DISH Network is offering a 2-year TV price guarantee starting at $39.99/month. Get the details on the offer or call 855-389-9730 today.
Championship TV schedule
All times Eastern.
— Last updated: May 8, 2017
Saturday, May 13
Fulham vs. Reading (Championship playoff semi-final 1st leg), 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, May 14
Huddersfield vs. Sheffield Wednesday (Championship playoff semi-final 1st leg), 7am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Tuesday, May 16
Reading vs. Fulham (Championship playoff semi-final 2nd leg), 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, May 17
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield (Championship playoff semi-final 2nd leg), 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, May 20
Millwall vs. Bradford City (League One playoff final), 10am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
READ MORE:
• Best soccer shirt designs of all time
• UEFA Champions League TV schedule
• Comparison of legal soccer streaming services
Sunday, May 28
League Two playoff final, time TBD, TV TBD
Monday, May 29
Championship playoff final, 10am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
If you have any questions about the Championship TV schedule, let us know in the comments section below.
I’m a diehard Newcastle Supporter. I have been loving the NBCSN coverage of the EPL for the past few years. I remember the days of the ONLY EPL game we would get each week was the highlighted game at 6-630am on a Saturday. How much the US coverage of the EPL has changed, is incredible.
Now onto the real point of this comment…my current TV provider is Time Warner Cable & I am subscribed to a package that gives me BeIn Sports, FS1 & FS2. Will I be able to watch all Newcastle games next season? Does BeIn show all Championship games through TV & online? (like that NBCSN online pass does)
Let me know – thank you!
-CT
There’s good news and bad news. The bad news is that you won’t be able to watch all of the Newcastle games. Most of the Championship games aren’t shown on television, but approximately 3-4 are each weekend. The good news is that Newcastle will probably be featured more than most teams.
Your best bet is to bookmark this page and then keep on returning to it each week (as we get closer to the season start). This will be the most comprehensive listing of when and where you can watch Newcastle.
Some of the games will be on beIN SPORTS. But some of them will only be available on beIN SPORTS Connect, which is beIN’s streaming service. As a TWC customer, you should be able to access beIN SPORTS Connect at https://beinsportsconnect.tv/index.html If not, let me know and I can provide an alternative link.
Here’s more info on where Newcastle United supporters can watch their club this season in the Championship: http://worldsoccertalk.com/2016/07/25/watch-newcastle-united-matches-championship-us-tv-season/
Are any of the matches bring shone on any other us neteork
beIN SPORTS has exclusive rights and doesn’t allow any other network in the US to broadcast its games.
Buy a jailbroken Amazon Fire Stick online and it will give you access you tv all over the world.
Tim, it doesn’t matter. Most of the Championship games aren’t televised on TV.
Is there a highlights show? there used to be one.
Great question Simon. Will there be a Championship Review Show, like in the past?
Last season BeIn aired the Skybet highlights show, usually Mon & repeated. It was 30min & featured highlights of matches shown on Sky & goals from other matches. We would watch, but relied on our club site for more immediate & extensive highlights.
I am a Leeds fan and have been living with this for years. You get to see about 10-12 games per year. Sucks! We are in the 21st Century people. When is a Network going to allow customers to choose which matches they want to watch i.e. viewers choice? Not hard. Newcastle and Leeds have huge followings around the globe, however none of the networks accommodate this. Get into the future.
I’m wanting to watch Newcastle games next season in championship do we have a good site to watch them on? I do have streams anyone know if they will be on that one?
What are the possibilities of Birmingham city being televised at all during the season? They are not the same caliber as Newcastle and the Villa, but should be able to compete with them.
Birmingham City will be televised, for sure, but it may only be 1 or 2 games per month depending on the schedule.
Birmingham City have won the Football League Cup twice – they beat Aston Villa (3-1) in the Final 1962, they also beat Arsenal (2-1) at Wembley 2011. they beat Aston Villa (4-2) in the Q/Final. B’ham City are at moment 6 points ahead of Villa in the Championship, and played them off the Park 2 weeks ago, but drew (1-1) B’ham City scored a goal (not given) which was well over the line. (photographs proved this afterwards) Birmingham City represent the Second biggest City in the UK – and NO team represents London, by the “badge on their shirt”. Aston Villa represent “Aston”, which is only a “District” of Birmingham.
I will subscribe to bein sports if I can 1-2 Newcastle games per month of course I want them live
Paul Burnaby
We’ll find out in early August what their schedule is, but I’m sure there’ll be 1-2 live games or more per month. They already have the opening Friday night game on TV.
How about the famous “Old Gold” of Wolves? We we still them sprinkled around from time to time or is it favored more towards the relegated 3?
I agree. I am a Wolves follower.. Looks like a small sprinkling of Wolves, wish I could see more.
I want to watch aston villa. what us stations carry it?
beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect. You can sign up for a free trial to fuboTV to access those channels: http://static.fubo.tv/lp/v2/getpro.html?mbsy=bfzvz
Here’s a guide on how to watch Aston Villa on US TV this season: http://worldsoccertalk.com/2016/07/24/watch-aston-villa-matches-championship-us-tv-season/
So is static . Funk best place to get the championship games?? Will sign up if so
I live in the USA and am a Newcastle supporter and really wanna watch or listen to as many matches as possible. I am an Xfinity subscriber. Do I have any options for catching matches?
If you subscribe to beIN SPORTS on Comcast, you can catch some of the games. If you get fuboTV via http://bit.ly/1QA485F, you can watch more games on beIN SPORTS Connect and beIN SPORTS.
Are there any apps where I can listen to radio broadcasts of the games?
Your best bet is to try the NUFC app at http://www.nufc.co.uk/page/Mobile/App
When do you think we’ll see the rest of beIN’s schedule released?
We should know the schedule in early August, and we’ll update the page accordingly as soon as we get the details.
Does ESPN 3 carry the championship season besides several pre season friendlies?
No, beIN SPORTS has the exclusive rights to the Championship in the USA.
Looks like I will have a good number of Sheffield Wednesday games to watch early on. Up the Owls!
Also, those games the weekend of Sept. 3 are League One matches.
The first 3pm/10am Saturday game will be Nottingham Forest vs. Burton Albion.
I’m hoping that future NUFC games get this hallowed 10am BeIN slot. It’s our only hope.
Thanks Dan!
When will we we have confirmation of the time and date of the Fulham v Sheffield.Wed. M currently scheduled for 1500 19 Nov.-Sat. Based on tv selection change? . Only in London for that day and desperately want grandson to see a match at CC.
Thanks,
GNL
Match kickoff dates and times are always subject to change, but the Football League will be making an announcement around the opening weekend of the Championship season when the next round of games will be moved for TV. Not sure if they’ll go as far out as November 19, but best bet is to check with the club website.
The Championship only produces 2 or 3 telecasts per week for overseas broadcast, so if you are a fan of a particular club, the best way to get coverage of all your team’s games is to sign up for audio streaming – it’s about $6 per month at current exchange rates. Fulham had free live audio last season
Go90 is an app by Verizon that seems to have BeIN sports for free…. You don’t even have to register. Slightly confused as to what they’re getting out of this.
http://adsales.beinsports.tv/press/bein-sports-premier-international-sports-content-now-available-on-go90/
I believe it has Chromecast/Apple TV streaming capabilities too.
I just checked this out and it looks legit. There is streaming for both Bein Sports and Bein Espanol. Unfortunately, it does not look like you can view programs on demand. You have to stream whatever is on Bein live. Replays of games are available but you have to catch them when they show on the Bein stations. Anyone else use Go90 for Bein Sports?
Hi i want to ask you something about fl championship. I am living in Turkey how to i watch efl matches online. I can pay for this but there are some regional problems. How can ı fix this problem?
You can try using a VPN (more info at http://worldsoccertalk.com/vpn-soccer/) and then subscribe to fuboTV to watch select Championship games.
thanks mr harris
This says the Newcastle game against Brighton will be available on FuboTV through beinsports connect, but it’s not showing up on my Fubo schedule. Does Fubo have the bein sports connect or is it just bein spanish and english versions?
Hi Alex, great question. fuboTV’s website doesn’t list the games that are available via beIN SPORTS Connect via fuboTV. Our schedule is the most complete. To watch beIN SPORTS Connect via fuboTV, don’t forget to follow the steps mentioned in our video at https://youtu.be/tSm0zwYxybY
Thanks!
Hey Chris, are you sure your schedule is correct? I’m subscribed to Beinsports connect, but it doesn’t look like the Newcastle and Brighton game is being shown. Trying to watch it now and it’s not on any of the 10 streaming channels.
They must have made a last minute programming change. According to their TV schedule, they’re showing a Championship game from 1.55pm to 2.55pm ET on beIN SPORTS, the main channel. Maybe they’re planning on showing the second half of the game at that time on delay or extended highlights of the whole match?
Their schedule originally said they were showing the game on beIN SPORTS Connect, but it’s not there.
It’s showing now on the fourth channel. But it has no audio…sigh. I’m about ready to cancel my subscription.
Sorry. That’s completely out of my control. Someone must have been asleep at the switch at beIN SPORTS.
To be clear, this is not the only factor that is questioning my subscription. The sub-par video quality and occasional buffering doesn’t help. And i’m not sure I want to pay this much when I only want to watch Newcastle matches.
Which service are you watching it via? fuboTV?
I’m using beinsportsconnnect today. The one other Newcastle game I was able to watch was the first of the season (Fulham) via fubo.tv. That stalled plenty of times. I rarely had that kind of issue withe the NBC Sports service last season.
There could be a few factors that are contributing to the issues. Your best bet would be to contact fuboTV support via support@fubotv.com. They should be able to problem solve the issue. Sometimes it could be on beIN SPORTS Connect’s end. Hope that helps.
Hi, I was wondering how you get notification when Bein announce their 10am (or other fixtures that aren’t announced well ahead of schedule) fixture for the gameweek? As I am in charge of organising meets for a fan group, I need to know ASAP when our fixtures get announced for TV. Does Bein post this information somewhere in particular? I only ask as I have noticed on this page sometimes this info is available more than a week in advance – but the bein tv guide only stretches forward 6 days.
Hi Tom, it’s a combination of getting TV schedules directly from beIN SPORTS a couple of weeks ahead of schedule as well as knowing what games are being televised in the UK (hence most of them will be on US TV).
Thanks Christopher. I’m okay for the games that are shown in the UK as SKY have a rule to announce all fixtures 5 weeks in advance. It’s those matches that Bein pickup that aren’t televised in the UK that I’d like to get the earliest possible notification for. Do you know how I can get the TV schedule directly form bein a couple of weeks in advance?
Your best bet is to bookmark this page and revisit every few days. As soon as we get the listings from our sources, we update this page with the latest details.
Cheers, anyway I can get it directly form the source like you do?
I don’t think so, sorry. But check back often and we’ll have the latest updates here. If you have any specific questions, let us know in the comments section and we’ll do our best to get back to you.
There are no Live matches from the Championship this coming weekend on beINSport (at least not the TV channels). Based on delayed broadcasts coming during the following week, they will have 4 matches live on their beIN CONNECT service as they are showing on delayed basis the following:
Friday, September 9 – Reading vs. Ipswich town, 1:30am (Saturday)
Monday, September 12 – Fulham vs. Brmingham City, 12:00pm
Monday, September 12 – Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest, 5:00pm
Tuesday, September 13 – Derby County vs. Newcastle United, 2:00pm
____________________________________________
No matches scheduled for midweek round September 13/14 (in UK or US)
____________________________________________
Saturday, September 17 – Cardiff City vs. Leeds United, 7:30am beIN CONNECT (no delayed showings)
Saturday, September 17 – Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa, 10:00am LIVE on beiNSport-1
Saturday, September 17 – Birmingham City vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 12:30pm beIN CONNECT (no delayed showings)
_____________________________________________
EFL Cup – 3rd Round
Tuesday, September 20 – Leicester City vs. Chelsea, 2:45pm LIVE on beINSport-1
Northampton Town vs. Manchester United and Swansea City vs. Manchester City will be shown on delay which means they will be available on beIN CONNECT.
Hope a classic team like Aston Villa come back to Premier League!
Ed, If you could please provide a link for your ‘connect’ info. I only get a very generic listing-suspect I’m visiting an outdated page….thx
I receive beIN programming info directly from beIN. There is no link…
Okay thanks Ed, thought I was missing something, certainly do appreciate your postings.
Hi I live in the Philippines and want to watch the scheduled Leeds games…is this possible?
You’ll need a VPN. More info at http://www.worldsoccertalk.com/vpn-soccer/
Very few pubs in US have streaming and the ability to show Bein Sports connect. I listen to Metro radio via NUFC Toon Army news on Spreaker and view the game live on periscope; Toon army America usually provide the link for live stream.
Tried to subscribe to Fubo TV but it asks for a zip code (I live in the UK) – how can you get around this?
Thanks
You can try signing up for a VPN to access it as a US user: http://worldsoccertalk.com/vpn-soccer/
Hi
I am a subscriber to BeIn Sports on Cablevision (Optimum).Am I entitled to BeIn Sports Connect at no additional charge? If so, how do I access it without paying the Fubo TV monthly charge? Thanks.
Randy Volkell
The list of cable/satellite networks that allow you to access beIN SPORTS Connect (as of today) is AT&T U-verse, Atlantic Broadband, Bright House, COX, DirecTV, DISH, Frontier, Hotwire, Liberty, Mediacom, Optimum, RCN, Time Warner, Verizon and enTouch.
So you should be able to use your Optimum login credentials to access http://beinsportsconnect.tv Just be sure not to use Google Chrome. If it doesn’t work the first time you try logging in, refresh the browser and try again. It usually only works on the second try.
Hi Christopher,
What’s the best way to watch la liga and uefa championship matches and highlights in English, as well as dvr them?
Mardy, your best bet would be DirecTV (TV) or PlayStation Vue (streaming). Enjoy!
BRENTFORD are the top LONDON Championship team (last season and this) and they get 2 games before Xmas. Do they get a share of the money that is paid to the teams that are televised. If not, how are the teams picked???
S Duggan, Brentford may have the best London-based footballing side in the Championship last season, but the TV fixtures are determined by the TV companies and the EFL. Unfortunately because Brentford have fewer fans than some of the other big clubs in the division, that means that Brentford are shown less often than the likes of Villa, Newcastle, Leeds, Wolves, etc.
All of the teams in the division get a split of the TV revenue, but the more times the team is on TV, the more money they generate.
Brentford are the top London club this season, what drugs are you on? COYW!
Whilst I’m thankful to BeIn Sports that I can actually now watch Leeds more readily, the standard of their coverage needs major improvements. Fans want to see pre-match lead up, punditry, knowledgeable commentary and a little post-match reaction with Manager interviews. Also, the weekly highlights show should be a little longer and follow a similar format to the BBC’s Match of The Day….a winning format for over 30years! Viewers don’t want to see the scores and league table BEFORE the featured games as it spoils the tension of watching if we’ve managed to avoid the result! The same goes for the back to front and amateur format of the La Liga Highlights Show. Thanks BeIn but please have a think about the format of these shows.
Chris,
Do you know what the ratings are for Moto America GP? beIN has aired that instead of sort of big Serie A match last weekend and instead of the championship playoff this Saturday.