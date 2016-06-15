Browse the Championship TV schedule below for games from the Football League shown on US television and streaming, on channels such as beIN SPORTbeIN SPORT EspanolbeIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer 2Go.

championship-logo

Among the twenty four teams featured in the Football League’s English Championship, they include Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, Preston North End, Cardiff City and many others.

Also included are listings for Championship teams playing in the League Cup, EFL Cup and FA Cup, and summer friendlies. Bookmark this page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, which are often updated daily (match schedules are subject to change at the last minute, so visit often for the latest updates).

League: Championship
Genre: Sports

Looking to watch Championship matches online from your office, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

US Only.

 

Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern.

 

— Last updated: May 8, 2017

 

Saturday, May 13

Fulham vs. Reading (Championship playoff semi-final 1st leg), 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, May 14

Huddersfield vs. Sheffield Wednesday (Championship playoff semi-final 1st leg), 7am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Tuesday, May 16

Reading vs. Fulham (Championship playoff semi-final 2nd leg), 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Wednesday, May 17

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield (Championship playoff semi-final 2nd leg), 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Saturday, May 20

Millwall vs. Bradford City (League One playoff final), 10am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, May 28

League Two playoff final, time TBD, TV TBD

 

 

Monday, May 29

Championship playoff final, 10am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)

 

