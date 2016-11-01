We’ve got the World Cup qualifiers TV schedule for you so you can pick and choose which games you want to see in the build-up and qualification to FIFA World Cup 2018 that will be held across Russia.
For soccer fans in the United States, the World Cup qualifiers TV schedule offers a huge number of games to choose from both on television and online. Also, some of the games are available via Spanish-language television to add to the growing number of matches televised in the US.
World Cup qualifiers TV schedule
Here is the latest World Cup qualifiers TV schedule (note that the TV schedule is updated as soon as TV/streaming details are announced, so bookmark the page and return often for the latest updates).
Last updated: October 10, 2017
All times Eastern USA
Tuesday, October 17
World Cup European qualifying playoff draw, 8am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Monday, November 6
Congo DR vs. Guinea, time TBD, TV TBD
Algeria vs. Nigeria, time TBD, TV TBD
Tunisia vs. Libya, time TBD, TV TBD
Zambia vs. Cameroon, time TBD, TV TBD
Gabon vs. Mali, time TBD, TV TBD
Ivory Coast vs. Morocco, time TBD, TV TBD
Burkina Faso vs. Cape Verde Islands, time TBD, TV TBD
Congo vs. Uganda, time TBD, TV TBD
Senegal vs. South Africa, time TBD, TV TBD
Ghana vs. Egypt, time TBD, TV TBD
